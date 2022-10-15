Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Syed Moin first man to be arrested under anti-conversion law, held for converting...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Syed Moin first man to be arrested under anti-conversion law, held for converting a woman on the pretext of marriage

The incident came to light after a 19-year-old woman disappeared on October 5. The victim's mother went to Yeshwanthpur Police Station to report her missing. Following the report, police launched a manhunt and arrested the accused.

OpIndia Staff
karnataka
Karnataka government has passed the Anti-Conversion Law on September 30. Image Source: File Photo
3

A 24-year-old Muslim man named Syed Moin was apprehended in Karnataka after being accused of converting a lady under the pretence of marrying her. This is the first arrest made in accordance with the recently passed Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

The incident was discovered when a 19-year-old woman disappeared on October 5 and her mother went to Yeshwanthpur Police Station to report her missing. Following a report from the woman’s mother the day before, a missing complaint was filed on October 6.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the woman had eloped with Syed Moin who lured her for getting married. On October 8, Syed Moin and the woman were interrogated at the police station. On October 13, the woman’s mother once more filed a complaint, this time claiming that her daughter had been influenced to convert to a different faith under the pretence of being married by a man.

Her complaint led to the registration of a case under section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, which resulted in the arrest and confinement to judicial custody of the accused. The purported conversion allegedly occurred in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh. On September 30, the law prohibiting conversions became effective in Karnataka. According to the Law, any individual who feels wronged, including that party’s parents, siblings, and other blood, married, or adopted relatives, may file a First Information Report about a conversion that violates section 3 of the Act. According to the legislation, anyone who violates the rules will be sentenced to prison.

Apart from Karnataka, strict anti-conversion laws are passed in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Now, Karnataka police have made their first arrest in a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Supreme Court suspends Bombay High Court order acquitting urban Naxal GN Saiaba, says the HC erred by not going into merits of the case

OpIndia Staff -

Tajinder Bagga calls AAP’s Gopal Italia “Congress ka paap”, Congress hits back calling AAP ‘Najayaz Aulad’ of RSS

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana court acquits 24 out-on-bail Muslim men accused in 2008 Bhainsa communal riots that broke out during Durga puja Visarjan

OpIndia Staff -

Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei warns further crackdown of anti-Hijab protests, says Islamic Republic is ‘mighty tree’ that cannot be uprooted

OpIndia Staff -

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a mosque

OpIndia Staff -

Story behind full-page ad asking USA to ban Nirmala Sitharaman, former SC Judges, ED officials, others: Magnitsky Act, UPA era deal and a fugitive

Dibakar Dutta -

Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli fan murders his friend, a Rohit Sharma fan, after the latter mocked the cricket captain, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

After Rajasthan HC denied bail to Gauhar Chisti, Nadeem Ansari, who posted a video depicting Nupur Sharma’s beheading, granted bail by Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Torch bearers of freedom of speech and the press, Congress, threatens to take action against ScoopWhoop over old memes of Rahul Gandhi: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Human Sacrifice: Police scrutinizing accused Mohammad Shafi’s financial dealings, Shafi travelled across Kerala, searched SM for targets

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,593FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com