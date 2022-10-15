A 24-year-old Muslim man named Syed Moin was apprehended in Karnataka after being accused of converting a lady under the pretence of marrying her. This is the first arrest made in accordance with the recently passed Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

The incident was discovered when a 19-year-old woman disappeared on October 5 and her mother went to Yeshwanthpur Police Station to report her missing. Following a report from the woman’s mother the day before, a missing complaint was filed on October 6.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the woman had eloped with Syed Moin who lured her for getting married. On October 8, Syed Moin and the woman were interrogated at the police station. On October 13, the woman’s mother once more filed a complaint, this time claiming that her daughter had been influenced to convert to a different faith under the pretence of being married by a man.

Her complaint led to the registration of a case under section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, which resulted in the arrest and confinement to judicial custody of the accused. The purported conversion allegedly occurred in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh. On September 30, the law prohibiting conversions became effective in Karnataka. According to the Law, any individual who feels wronged, including that party’s parents, siblings, and other blood, married, or adopted relatives, may file a First Information Report about a conversion that violates section 3 of the Act. According to the legislation, anyone who violates the rules will be sentenced to prison.

Apart from Karnataka, strict anti-conversion laws are passed in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Now, Karnataka police have made their first arrest in a case under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act.