A Muslim youth was on Tuesday caught stealing inside Bada Bagh Hanuman Mandir in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The accused was caught stealing money from the donation box. When caught he initially told his name as Rohit, however, when locals beat him and asked for his phone number, Rohit Turned out to be Mohammad Zubair.

An amount of Rs 1692 was also recovered from Zubair. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

ज़ुबैर नाम बदल कर बरेली के हनुमान मंदिर से चुरा रहा था पैसे नाम पूछने पर अपना नाम बताया रोहित! 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Rs3jcfhEH1 — Anurag Chaddha (@AnuragChaddha) October 11, 2022

After getting information about the incident, members of Hindu Jagran Manch also reached the spot. The accused was taken to the police station and after questioning he admitted that his name is Mohammad Zubair Khan and he is a resident of Sirolli police station. Hindu Jagran Manch has expressed apprehension that the motive of Zubair might have been something serious and alleged that the accused was doing a recce of the temple for the last few days.

Reportedly, the accused Zubair was raising religious slogans and was making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the accused threatened to blow up the temple with a bomb.

Mohammad Zubair has been arrested on a complaint of the temple priest Kuldeep Mishra.

According to SP City Rahul Bhati, a youth was caught stealing today at the Bada Bagh Hanuman temple in Premnagar. After that, he initially claimed his name as Rohit, and when questioned, he revealed his real name as Mohammad Zubair. He was arrested immediately. The SP stated that a case has been registered against him under sections 380, 506, 511, and 295A of the IPC.