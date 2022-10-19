On Sunday 16th October 2022, a three-year-old child went to a police station in Burhanpur with his father to file a complaint against his mother, who reprimanded him for being stubborn. Narottam Mishra, the home minister for Madhya Pradesh, gave the toddler a bicycle and chocolates as a gift. These gifts were delivered on Tuesday 18th October 2022.

The state home department posted on its official Twitter account a video of the boy riding the bicycle joyfully in the presence of police and his family after he received the present from the police. In the caption of this video, the state home department wrote, “Burhanpur: ‘Hamza’celebrates Diwali in advance. Hamza was elated to get a bicycle and chocolate. Hamza’s parents have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Home Minister Mr. Narottam Mishra for his kindness, tolerance, goodwill, and affection for innocent Hamza.”

On Sunday 16th October 2022, the child’s video went viral in which he was seen complaining about his mother for preventing him from eating chocolates and candies to the sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak at the Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur. As the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra asked the boy in a video call on Tuesday what he wanted and the minister promised the boy to send the things to him. Later in the day, some police officers brought the youngster the gifts, telling him that home minister Narottam Mishra had given them as a present.

On Sunday afternoon, a three-year-old toddler stepped into the Dedhtalai police post under Khaknar Police station with his father after having a ‘fight’ with his mother about putting kajal (kohl) on his eyes after bathing.

On reaching the police station, the ‘angry’ child told the officer that his mom beats him when he nags her for chocolates and candies and that she steals his chocolates when he goes to school. “Mumma steals my chocolates, put her in jail,” the kid was heard telling the woman constable.

As the toddler rattles off his complaints against his mother, the woman constable can be seen paying serious attention to his complaints and noting them down diligently. The woman officer is also seen bursting into laughter seeing the innocence of the kid.

The father of the three-year-old said, “His mother was applying kohl to his eyes after bathing him, but he disturbed her by insisting on eating chocolate and so his mother slapped him lightly. Then he started crying and asked me to take him to the police station. So I brought him here.”