5 resolutions, respect for women, climate change, decolonisation and more: Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s Independence day speech

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and congratulated the people of India on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. During his speech, PM Modi paid respect to those who have worked selflessly and tirelessly for the Independence of the country.

He said, “Today is the day to remember all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India.” He further added that without the power of women, Narishakti, it would not have been possible for India to gain Independence. PM Modi also praised the Tribal leaders for their role in the struggle for Independence. PM Modi gave five resolutions to the people of India for a better future. He talked about removing nepotism, competitive federalism, and more. Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech.

The Five Resolutions

Speaking of the ‘Panchpran’ or ‘The Five Resolutions,’ PM Modi said that in the coming 25 years, the people of India have to emphasize five resolutions that are to make India a developed nation, to erase the traces of servitude, to be proud of our legacy, to work on the strength and unity and to fulfil our duties.

First Pran – Goal of Developed India

Second Pran – Remove any trace of colonial mindset

Third Pran – Take pride in our roots

Fourth Pran – Unity

In the first resolute, PM Modi urged the people of India to have bigger resolves and resolve for a developed India. He asked everyone to think about the struggle for Independence during the 1940s. He said the freedom fighters had resolved for Independence, and they achieved it. Similarly, Indians must resolve for developed India.

In the second resolute, he urged Indians to let go of all the traces of servitude. He called for decolonization and urged everyone to look for the traces of slavery within and around them so that India could completely eliminate the traces of servitude. He pointed out that because of the colonized mindset, talent in India often gets stuck in the shackles of language. He urged the people of India to be proud of the Indian languages, whether they know them or not. As our ancestors gave those languages to the world, we should be proud of it.

In the third resolute, he urged the Indians to be proud of our legacy. He mentioned how our ancestors gave us the knowledge of living with nature. He mentioned that while the world is looking for a solution for global warming and mental health issues, our ancestors had already worked on them and given holistic solutions.

In the fourth resolute, PM Modi talked about unity and urged everyone to work together for the betterment of the country.

In the fifth resolute, he urged everyone to fulfill their duties as citizens of India. He mentioned that when he talks about everyone, PMs and CMs are included, and they should also work on fulfilling their duties with complete devotion.

Respect the icons of Independence

Prime Minister said that as Indians, we must honour and respect the icons of Independence who have been ignored by history. He further added that without the contributions of women and Tribals, India’s Independence would not have been possible.

The women’s power

PM said that the women of India had shown their worth in the field of sports, defence, and more. He said, “The more opportunities we give to our daughters, they will return to it to the country in multifold,” which will help the country to progress much faster.

The resolute to ‘developed nation’

PM Modi said that the Indians should work on turning India into a developed nation. Speaking about the power of strong resolution, he said, “We achieved Independence because the resolute of the freedom fighters was strong. In the next 25 years, we have to turn India into a developed nation, and we must have a strong resolute for the same.”

Gender equality and women empowerment

PM Modi said that unity should reflect inside the home as well. Speaking about gender equality, he said that we would treat sons and daughters equally only if we think about gender equality. He pitched for women’s empowerment and emphasis on the fact that to become a developed country, women must get respect in every sector. PM Modi asked the people of India to ensure no one disrespects women in any way.

Global warming and health challenges

Prime Minister Modi talked about the traditional and holistic lifestyle that Indians have followed for centuries. He said that our ancestors gave the solutions to global warming, and Indians can bring a notable change in the field. He further mentioned how the world is looking at Ayurveda, holistic lifestyle, and more than India can give.

Competitive federalism

Remembering his days as CM of Gujarat, PM Modi said, “When I was Chief Minister of Gujarat, my aim was to develop the state for the development of the country. We did not have a government at the center, but our aim was for the betterment of the nation.” He further called for competitive federalism anThe need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors.”

Nepotism and corruption

PM Modi talked extensively about nepotism and corruption. He said, “While some people in India do not have a place to live, others do not have enough space to store their stolen goods.” He mentioned how his government has been trying to recover the stolen money from some crooks. He pointed out how Direct Benefit Transfer saved over Rs 2 lakh crores and how it was then invested in nation-building.

We have to fight against corruption with all our strength.



In the last 8 years, usage of Aadhar, DBT and mobile enabled us to unearth more than ₹ 2 lakh crores which was used for the development of the country.



PM Modi pointed out how a section of media and intellectuals praise even those who are convicted and jailed for corruption. PM added that India needs to get rid of such a mindset. Speaking of nepotism, PM said that talented people do not get the opportunities they deserve. He added that nepotism also leads to corruption. “We have to clean the politics and organizations of the country of nepotism. I want your assistance in doing this. This is a constitutional responsibility,” he added.

The milestones India has achieved

PM Modi pointed out how India managed to achieve several milestones in recent times, including over 200 crores of Covid-19 vaccines, tap water for lakhs of homes, an open defecation-free country, ethanol-blended fuel, and more.