On Thursday, October 27, a Hindu procession allegedly came under attack from a Muslim mob. Reportedly, following a dispute over a flag hoisting, the procession came under attack. Police had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas to bring the situation under control. In the preceding violence, several people as well as police officials were left injured.

According to the reports, the Islamists pelted stones at the Hindu procession and also attacked the Police who reached the spot to control the situation. The Islamists were enraged over the Hindus who participated in the procession for hoisting and swaying the flag during the procession. The Police imposed a lathi charge to disperse the violent Islamist mob that launched an attack on several police officers on October 27.

Authorities are maintaining an enhanced security presence in several parts of Mahottari District, Madhesh Province, following the violence. Reportedly, in response to the recent violence, the officials have imposed an indefinite curfew and restrictions on public gatherings in the areas including Bhangaha, Dharmapur, Loharpatti, and Parariya. The restrictions, however, do not apply to people who provide essential services.

Rajesh Yadav, president of Hindu Samrat Sena, described the incident in detail on Sudarshan News channel. Rajesh Yadav who is severely injured and has a bandage tied around his head, said that Parariya is Muslim dominant area. He added that the incident of stone pelting began as soon as the procession arrived in the region. He further asserted that the stone pelters included both Islamist men and women. According to Rajesh, about 20 Hindus were left with serious head injuries as a result of stone pelting.

Rajesh informed the media that this is not the first time that Hindu processions in the area have been attacked by the Islamists. “Earlier also there have been many incidents when Hindu procession have been attacked. Some people who belong to my community are not willing to stand by me in this fight”, he added.

The incident happened on October 27 when the Hindus conducted a religious procession to immerse the idol of the Hindu Goddess in the Bhangaha area of Nepal’s Mahottari district. As the procession passed through a Muslim-dominated area in the city, the Islamists objected to the procession and also over the flag that had been hoisted amid the procession. The Islamists then began pelting stones at the procession, injuring several Hindus. They also attacked the Police who had reached the spot to control the situation.

One of the members of the Hindu Samrat Sena named Dheeraj Mandal spoke to OpIndia to reveal that Islamists had planned to murder the national president of the organization, Rajesh Yadav. He also shared a video with us in which a group of Islamists could be heard talking about Yadav. He also shared a few videos of the violence that happened on October 27 in which Islamist women could be seen pelting stones at Hindus from the roofs.

According to Dheeraj, the population of Muslims in his district has increased to about 15 percent. Dheeraj also accused the governance and administration of Nepal and said that in every case, the government favours the Muslim community. Regarding ‘Hindu Samrat Sena’, Mandal said that they have attained no support over the incident even from the people belonging to their community. Dheeraj Mandal has shared another video with OpIndia in which hundreds of Muslim youths can be seen running with sticks in their hands.

Dheeraj said that the video is from October 27. The Islamists, as could be seen in the video, shouted slogans and also held green flags in their hands. “On that day Muslims surrounded Hindus and all the preparations were made to kill our chief Rajesh. Had some local people not supported us, our leader would have been killed that day”, he added.

Manju Mandal, a female member of the Hindu Samrat Sena of Nepal also spoke to OpIndia on the matter. She said that Islamists launched an attack on Hindus and no cases have been registered against them. Instead, cases have been registered against Hindus only. She stated that the local administration has issued an arrest warrant in the name of Rajesh Yadav.