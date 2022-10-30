Sunday, October 30, 2022
Over 60 people die in Gujarat after British-era cable bridge collapsed in Morbi, state govt forms committee to probe

The bridge was reopened during Diwali after renovations, and so many people arrived on the bridge on Sunday that the structure could not bear the weight and it collapsed into the river below.

OpIndia Staff
A suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi of Gujarat. Image Source: India Today
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, a suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed, claiming at least 60 lives and injuring numerous persons. The bridge, which was about a century old, had just been reopened following renovations. Reportedly, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened, as the ancient bridge could not bear the weight.

Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja informed that more than 60 people have died in the incident so far. Merja is present at the incident spot.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, offered his sympathies over the catastrophe and announced compensation for the families of the victims. CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.”

He further tweeted, “I am leaving for Morbi after canceling all my previous programs today. I will reach the spot to monitor the situation directly and make necessary coordination with the system.”

The weight of the people standing on the bridge caused it to collapse. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, known as the Julto Pool, was regarded as a marvel of British engineering and one of Morbi’s top tourist destinations. The bridge was reopened after renovations during Diwali, and there were a lot of people visiting it. On Sunday, so many people arrived on the bridge that the structure could not bear the weight and it collapsed into the river below.

The state government has formed a 5-member committee to probe the fatal accident.

Local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said, “Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”

Prime Minister’s office tweeted about the incident, “PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.”

After the bridge crumbled on Sunday, a number of individuals fell into the river. Rescue efforts are currently in progress. People who plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed are being rescued by the government with the assistance of the villagers.

