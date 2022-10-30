On Sunday, October 30, 2022, a suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed, claiming at least 60 lives and injuring numerous persons. The bridge, which was about a century old, had just been reopened following renovations. Reportedly, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened, as the ancient bridge could not bear the weight.

Shocking!!



Bridge collapsed in #Gujarat and around 400 people fell into water.



Bridge was renovated and opened just 5 days ago. pic.twitter.com/k4cbq6MDTx — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) October 30, 2022

Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja informed that more than 60 people have died in the incident so far. Merja is present at the incident spot.

Morbi cable bridge collapse incident | "More than 60 people have died," says Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot pic.twitter.com/Nc6x7mjazv — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, offered his sympathies over the catastrophe and announced compensation for the families of the victims. CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.”

મોરબીની દુર્ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર નાગરિકોના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. રાજ્ય સરકાર પ્રત્યેક મૃતકના પરિવારજનને ચાર લાખ રૂપિયા અને ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને ૫૦,૦૦૦ રૂપિયાની સહાય આપશે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 30, 2022

He further tweeted, “I am leaving for Morbi after canceling all my previous programs today. I will reach the spot to monitor the situation directly and make necessary coordination with the system.”

મારા આગળના આજના તમામ કાર્યક્રમો હાલ રદ કરીને મોરબી જવા રવાના થઈ રહ્યો છું. સ્થળ પર રૂબરૂ પહોંચીને પરિસ્થિતિનું સીધુ મોનિટરિંગ તથા તંત્ર સાથે જરૂરી સંકલન સાધીશ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 30, 2022

The weight of the people standing on the bridge caused it to collapse. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, known as the Julto Pool, was regarded as a marvel of British engineering and one of Morbi’s top tourist destinations. The bridge was reopened after renovations during Diwali, and there were a lot of people visiting it. On Sunday, so many people arrived on the bridge that the structure could not bear the weight and it collapsed into the river below.

The state government has formed a 5-member committee to probe the fatal accident.

Local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said, “Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”

Prime Minister’s office tweeted about the incident, “PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.”

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

After the bridge crumbled on Sunday, a number of individuals fell into the river. Rescue efforts are currently in progress. People who plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed are being rescued by the government with the assistance of the villagers.