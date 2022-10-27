Pope Francis admits nuns and priests watch porn, says “The devil gets in from there”

In a transcript released by the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome about the risks of online pornography, calling soft porn a temptation that “weakens the priestly heart.”

Pope Francis’ meeting at the Vatican on Monday saw the 86-year-old pontiff address in detail a broad range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome, ranging from reconciling science and faith to attempting to live virtuously in the face of personal flaws.

However, when asked how digital and social media should be utilized to “spread the joy of being Christians,” the Pontiff warned against excessively watching the news and listening to music that distracts from one’s work.

“And there’s another issue on this (topic) that you’re probably aware of, digital pornography”, he stated according to the transcript issued of the question and answer session, he stated.

“Each of you consider if you have had experience with or been tempted by internet pornography. It’s a vice that many individuals have, including laymen, laywomen, and even priests and nuns,” Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis has warned seminarians about the “devil” of digital pornography, In a meeting with hundreds of seminarians studying in Rome, while admitting that watching online porn is also a vice of priests and nuns. pic.twitter.com/aRuuMQaia2 — EbruTVKenya (@EbruTVKenya) October 27, 2022

“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography, where you see live examples of abuse: that’s already degeneracy. However, in terms of regular pornography”, he went on to say.

The Pope has already condemned pornography previously, most recently in June, when he termed it a “persistent attack on the dignity of men and women,” adding that it should be designated a threat to public health.

“Dear brothers, watch out for this. This pornographic information cannot be received by a pure heart, one that accepts Jesus every day. Delete it from your cell phones so you don’t have temptation in your hand”, the Pope advised.

“The devil enters from there, weakening the priestly heart. Excuse me for delving into the details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that affects priests, seminarians, nuns, and consecrated souls,” he remarked.

Pope Francis further asserted the importance of avoiding porn and mentioned that it is a very crucial issue.

The Vatican was left red-faced in late 2020 after it was revealed that Pope Francis’ official Instagram account liked a photo of a Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto, prompting it to seek explanations from the social media app. Before being unliked, the “like” was displayed on Garibotto’s page for several days.