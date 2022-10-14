The Rajasthan government has deployed two policemen to protect the chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s hoarding displayed at a major square in the state capital Jaipur. It is notable that the state police have failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state in the recent past. Against this backdrop, deploying two policemen to the security of the hoarding is seen as a waste of resources at a time when police are not providing security to citizens in the state who are under threat and need it the most.

Police are bound to be deployed in the security of CM, but there is such a place in Jaipur, where hoardings of CM Ashok Gehlot have also got police protection. This hoarding has been put up at Gandhi Circle. Two policemen of Gandhinagar police station are deployed round the clock just to secure these hoardings.

Even if someone hovers around this hoarding, these policemen start questioning. These policemen sit on the pavement with a chair just in front of the hoarding. Sometimes women police are also engaged in shift-wise duty. Policemen are mostly posted in civil dress.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, constable Krishna Yadav who was posted here on Thursday, 13th October 2022, said, “I am posted in Gandhinagar police station, now I am taking care of the security of CM’s hoardings.”

The Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Nemichand said, “It is not any permanent posting of the police staff but they are just deployed in the security of the hoardings. By the way, it is government property and the responsibility for its security lies with the municipal corporation. Yet our policemen also protect it. Because here any random person sticks his own posters and hoardings at this place.”

Dr. Satish Poonia is the Rajasthan state unit’s president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He tweeted, “Never in the history of Rajasthan have you seen such an insecure chief minister. Binod is also surprised to see this scene. How will crimes stop in the state if the Chief Minister is worried only about his poster?”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “The Rajasthan government could not provide security to Kanhaiya Lal and due to which he was brutally murdered. But in the Congress government, the police are deployed 24 hours for the security of chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s hoardings. Is the safety of hoardings more important than the lives of the public?”

The police did not provide security to Kanhaiya Lal

It is notable that a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded on 28th June 2022 for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, had also asked for security about a week before his murder, but the Rajasthan police failed to provide him security. As a result, he was killed in an attack by Jihadis.

Kanhaiya Lal was receiving death threats from Jihadis after he shared a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma who was at that time in the middle of a controversy for having allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The police did not take cognizance of the request by Kanhaiya Lal and did not provide him with any security despite repeated death threats. Instead, the police advised him to stay at home for a few days. Now, this hoarding of chief minister Ashok Gehlot is secured by two policemen.