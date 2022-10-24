On Monday (October 24), ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub was slammed by her co-religionists for participating in the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Ayyub uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, wherein a saree-clad woman was seen applying tilak on her forehead. She wrote, “Away from home, in Chicago, celebrating Diwali with a beautiful family that made me their own. Happy Diwali India, let us fight the evil that seeks to divide us.”

While anticipating backlash from rabid Islamists and extremist co-religionists, she turned off the comment section of her Instagram post. After all, she had not forgotten the wrath of her co-religionists for wishing quick recovery to ‘Gustaak-e-Rasool’ Salman Rushdie.

This was in stark contrast to her recent posts on the social media platform. Rana Ayyub had anticipated that her co-religionists, who despise non-Muslim festivals, would not stand the idea of her partaking in Diwali festivities. She is smart enough to not embarrass herself in front of her liberal friends

For instance, she had recently clicked a picture with tennis legend Martina Navratilova but kept the comment section open on purpose. The idea was to suggest that she was only being trolled and criticised by right-wing handles and not her co-religionists.

Islamists slam Rana Ayyub by reuploading video on Twitter

Rana Ayyub’s attempt to safeguard the image of the extremists, whom she had been harbouring for years, proved futile as the Instagram video was re-shared on Twitter. She was lambasted for not being a ‘true Muslim’ and committing the sin of idolatry (shirk).

Thank you , for what ? pic.twitter.com/w6bB1eByZf — Meem (@PurificationHr) October 24, 2022

One Mohammad Yousuf labelled her as an infidel (Kafir) and apostate (Murtad).

Kaafir O Murtad — Muhammad Yousuf (@YousufGhuman) October 24, 2022

“Aren’t we making her Muslim Icon by Highlighting her Liberalism, Indirectly we are making her Benchmark…Ignoring such ppl is Beneficial for the community,” wrote one Rais Mohammed.

Aren’t we making her Muslim Icon by Highlighting her Liberalism, Indirectly we are making her Benchmark…Ignoring such ppl is Beneficial for the community — Rais Mohammed🌟🇮🇳 (@rais4u) October 24, 2022

Another Islamist stated, “I usually don’t comment on religious matters but I know the basics of Islam and this is unacceptable, as simple as that. We as Indian Muslims need to know there is a line between diluting your faith to please others and standing firm on your faith while respecting others.”

I usually don’t comment on religious matters but I know the basics of Islam and this is unacceptable, as simple as that. We as Indian Muslims need to know there is a line between diluting your faith to please others and standing firm on your faith while respecting others. — Fatima Zohra Khan (@Fatima_Z0hra) October 24, 2022

“I have said it before and here it is again quite evident that the mixture of cultures and religions is being put forward as actual Islam from the subcontinent. This is the same nonsense that the likes of Zakir khan, Javid Akhter and others proudly claim as Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb,” tweeted Ahmad Subzar.

I have said it before and here it is again quite evident that the mixture of cultures and religions is being put forward as actual Islam from the subcontinent. This is the same nonsense that the likes of Zakir khan, Javid Akhter and others proudly claim as Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb. — Ahmad Subzar (سبزار احمد) (@_subzarahmad) October 24, 2022

Recently she had published a propaganda piece in ‘The Washington Post’ wherein she demonized the Hindu community and her home country of India.

It is notable here that while Rana tries to pretend that things like online trolling and ‘hatred’ are crimes exclusive to the Hindu ‘Right Wing’, the reality is quite different, as is visible in these reactions.