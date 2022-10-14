NIA gets nod from Russia to interrogate ISIS terrorist in Moscow

Two months after the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia nabbed an ISIS suicide bomber, it has now given nod to India’s request to interrogate the terrorist.

As per reports, the ISIS terrorist was identified as 30-year-old Mashrabkon Azamov. The FSB had informed that the Uzbekistan-born Islamist had undergone training in Turkey for 3 months and was tasked to assassinate an important Indian leader to avenge alleged blasphemous remarks by Nupur Sharma.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Indian counter-terrorism task force, will now visit Moscow and gather information about the larger conspiracy to orchestrate terror attacks in India.

NIA & IB team set to question terrorist Azamov.#ITVideo pic.twitter.com/SucBOyU9jH — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 23, 2022

The central agency will also probe possible Indian links, tasked to provide explosives, and logistics to the ISIS terrorist. The NIA had earlier requested the Russian authorities to share the interrogation report of Mashrabkon Azamov.

Reportedly, NIA will further investigate the source of radicalisation against India in Turkey, which is a close ally of Pakistan.

Russia alerts India about possible ISIS terror attack

In August this year, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation detained Mashrabkon Azamov, who had planned to carry out suicide bombing attack against one of the ‘representatives of the ruling circles of India’.

It also confirmed that the detained terrorist was recruited by one of the ISIS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey. He, as per the statement, visited Turkey between April and June, 2022. Russian authorities had also released a short video of the unnamed terrorist.

“They processed it remotely using Telegram and at personal meetings in Istanbul. As a result, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of IS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the FSB added.

Video released by FSB of IS operative which Russian authorities have said was planning a suicide attack in India: pic.twitter.com/xfxxV0w5lz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 22, 2022

Earlier, the terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had released a 10-minute video about India and the ex-BJP spokesperson in June this year. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is an affiliate of ISIS that functions in South East Asia and Central Asia.

In the video titled, ‘The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists’, the Islamic terror organisation has threatened to attack Hindus over the ongoing blasphemy row and demolition of a part of a mosque in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

The terror organisation had also threatened to conduct attacks against India wherever possible.