Amidst the death threats issued to Nupur Sharma over her innocuous remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has released a 10-minute video about India and the ex-BJP spokesperson. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is an affiliate of ISIS that functions in South East Asia and Central Asia.

In the video titled, ‘The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists’, the Islamic terror organisation has threatened to attack Hindus over the ongoing blasphemy row and demolition of a part of a mosque in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

An independent news handle, the Khorasan Diary, wrote, “Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP) has begun a news bulletin service through its mouthpiece AlAzaim foundation. The first news bulletin is focused on India and the issue of blasphemy.”

The terror organisation has also threatened to conduct attacks against India wherever possible. According to the Khorasan Diary, the ISKP propaganda video also featured an Indian suicide bomber named Kalukettiya Purayil Ijas.

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province had criticised the Taliban and its leader Mullah Yaqoob for his interview with CNN News 18 and the meeting of Taliban’s Finance Minister Amir Muttaqi with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary JP Singh.

The disturbing video also threatened to carry out attacks on Sikhs. “It then features Narendra Modi and the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan followed by animations of a suicide bombing. Ending with a message to conduct attacks very soon.”

ISKP is an offshoot of the Islamic State terror group that operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Khorasan refers to a historical region comprising of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the territories once controlled by a caliphate.

ISKP operates from the eastern province of Nangarhar, strategically located between the drug and of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The terrorist group was first formed in 2015 after several dissatisfied fighters of the Afghan Taliban and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan joined the Islamic State, swearing to create a caliphate.

It also influenced several radical Islamists studying in madrasas in Afghanistan and Pakistan, who travelled to the war-torn country to join the most extreme jihadist terrorist groups in the world.

Al-Qaeda threatened India with suicide attacks

On June 6 this year, another dreaded terrorist group, Al Qaeda, issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat to “fight for the honor of the Prophet”.

It warned, “We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet.” The letter went on to say that Hindutva terrorists were currently occupying India.

Al Qaeda further warned, “We say with the help of Allah the almighty, the saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP, and Gujarat. They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us, if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet.”