The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia Monday nabbed an ISIS suicide bomber who was planning a high profile terrorist attack against “one of the representatives of the ruling circle of India”.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India,” the FSB statement read.

It also confirmed that the detained terrorist was recruited by one of the ISIS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey. He, as per the statement, visited Turkey from April to June.

Russian authorities have also released a short video of the unnamed terrorist.

Video released by FSB of IS operative which Russian authorities have said was planning a suicide attack in India: pic.twitter.com/xfxxV0w5lz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 22, 2022

“They processed it remotely using Telegram and at personal meetings in Istanbul. As a result, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of IS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the FSB added.

ISIS threatens Hindus and Sikhs over Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad, 10-minute video features PM Modi too

Notably, amidst the death threats issued to Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had released a 10-minute video about India and the ex-BJP spokesperson in June this year. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is an affiliate of ISIS that functions in South East Asia and Central Asia.

In the video titled, ‘The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists’, the Islamic terror organisation has threatened to attack Hindus over the ongoing blasphemy row and demolition of a part of a mosque in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

The terror organisation had also threatened to conduct attacks against India wherever possible.

The disturbing video also threatened to carry out attacks on Sikhs. It then featured PM Narendra Modi and the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan followed by animations of a suicide bombing. Ending with a message to conduct attacks very soon.