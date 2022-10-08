Sunday, October 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh receives death threats
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh receives death threats

Shehnaaz's father received a call when he was traveling from Beas to Tarntaran. After abusing him, the callers threatened to murder him before Diwali by breaking into his home.

OpIndia Staff
santokh singh sukh
Santokh Singh Sukh has filed a complaint in police after he received death threats. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
20

On Saturday, 8th October 2022, Santokh Singh Sukh, the father of actress Shehnaaz Gill, filed a complaint against a man called Happy, who purportedly threatened to murder him before Diwali. The actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father got a murder threat over the phone on Friday. The caller, who revealed his name as Happy, allegedly threatened to murder Gill before Diwali.

Shehnaaz’s father received a call when he was traveling from Beas to Tarntaran. After abusing him, the callers threatened to murder him before Diwali by breaking into his home. Santokh has reported to the police about this.

While interacting with the news agency ANI, Santokh Singh Sukh said, “Today, we submitted a complaint to SSP Amritsar Rural. Yesterday I got a threatening call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill me before Diwali. I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader.”

Santokh Singh Sukh added, “If I feel unsafe like I am feeling now then I would leave Punjab and shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai. If no arrests are made in a few days, then I would leave Punjab.”

Amritsar SP Jaswant Kaur said, “His complaint has been received. He already has 2 gunmen and today another gunman has been provided. We will trace the call and a thorough investigation will be done.”

Santokh Singh Sukh had already been the target of a murder attempt prior to this. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 2021. He was attacked by two unidentified persons on December 25. The attackers, according to the police, were from Amritsar. When the unknown armed men on a bike came, he barely escaped being murdered.

Shehnaz Gill is an actor, model, and singer. She works in television serials. She gained fame when she became the finalist in the television reality shows Bigg Boss 13.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,519FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com