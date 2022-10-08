On Saturday, 8th October 2022, Santokh Singh Sukh, the father of actress Shehnaaz Gill, filed a complaint against a man called Happy, who purportedly threatened to murder him before Diwali. The actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father got a murder threat over the phone on Friday. The caller, who revealed his name as Happy, allegedly threatened to murder Gill before Diwali.

Shehnaaz’s father received a call when he was traveling from Beas to Tarntaran. After abusing him, the callers threatened to murder him before Diwali by breaking into his home. Santokh has reported to the police about this.

While interacting with the news agency ANI, Santokh Singh Sukh said, “Today, we submitted a complaint to SSP Amritsar Rural. Yesterday I got a threatening call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill me before Diwali. I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader.”

Punjab | Today, we submitted a complaint to SSP Amritsar Rural. Yesterday I got a threat call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill me before Diwali. I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader: Santokh Singh Sukh father of actress Shehnaaz Gill pic.twitter.com/e19tz25Axj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Santokh Singh Sukh added, “If I feel unsafe like I am feeling now then I would leave Punjab and shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai. If no arrests are made in a few days, then I would leave Punjab.”

If I feel unsafe like I am feeling now then I would leave Punjab and shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai. If no arrests are made in a few days, then I would leave Punjab: Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh pic.twitter.com/cxX5T8wQmr — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Amritsar SP Jaswant Kaur said, “His complaint has been received. He already has 2 gunmen and today another gunman has been provided. We will trace the call and a thorough investigation will be done.”

His complaint has been received. He already has 2 gunmen and today another gunman has been provided. We will trace the call and a thorough investigation will be done: SP Jaswant Kaur, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/Iinp58f3qH — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Santokh Singh Sukh had already been the target of a murder attempt prior to this. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 2021. He was attacked by two unidentified persons on December 25. The attackers, according to the police, were from Amritsar. When the unknown armed men on a bike came, he barely escaped being murdered.

Shehnaz Gill is an actor, model, and singer. She works in television serials. She gained fame when she became the finalist in the television reality shows Bigg Boss 13.