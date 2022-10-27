Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSP leader Azam Khan convicted by Rampur Court in 2019 hate speech case, sentenced...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

SP leader Azam Khan convicted by Rampur Court in 2019 hate speech case, sentenced to three years in jail

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for making provocative remarks against the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the then Rampur District Magistrate, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh

OpIndia Staff
18

On Thursday, the special MP/MLA court in Rampur convicted Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan in the 2019 hate speech case. The court sentenced him to three years in jail, and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. Azam Khan was accused of using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Loksabha Elections. He also had abused the then Rampur District Magistrate, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

According to the reports, the court found Khan guilty of abusing the PM and CM Yogi Adityanath and also the then DM, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for making provocative remarks against the three. Khan has the option of movig the High Court challenging the verdict of the Rampur Court.

Delivering the speech in the year 2019, SP leader Azam Khan had slammed the BJP-led government for allegedly ruining the lives of the citizens. He had asked the people to take ‘inteqam’ (revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He also had said that Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014 to 2019 and that the BJP leaders ruling over the government were ‘criminals’. He had made repeated requests to take revenge against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The case had been registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951. The case was however registered after Akash Saxena, an advocate and a local BJP leader raised the issue and said that Khan was trying to incite violence among two communities by delivering a provocative speech. “He delivered provocative speech to incite violence and also used foul language for the then DM and his mother”, said Saxena who contested against Khan in recent MLA elections in 2022.

“On my complaint, the returning officer took cognizance of the matter and after checking the video footage of the speech, he ordered FIR against the leader”, he was quoted further. Yet though the Court is about to announce the quantum of punishment to Khan, reports mention that the leader might lose power as any MLA, MLC, or MP loses membership in the house if convicted in a criminal case.

As per the Supreme Court’s decision of July 10, 2013, if any MLA, MLC, or MP is convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to at least two years in jail, he or she loses membership in the house with immediate effect. The maximum sentence under IPC sections 505-1 and 153a is three years in prison, which means Khan has the possibility of losing his power.

According to the reports, the Court took into account statements of 21 witnesses out of which 5 were produced by the defense council. However, four cameramen, in-charge of the video observation team and other witnesses were produced by the prosecution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,928FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com