Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court suspends Bombay High Court order acquitting urban Naxal GN Saiaba, says the...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court suspends Bombay High Court order acquitting urban Naxal GN Saiaba, says the HC erred by not going into merits of the case

The court said that offences of the convicts are very serious against the interest of the society, sovereignty and integrity of India.

OpIndia Staff
2

The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University professor Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba in a case for his links with Maoists, along with 5 others. The apex court also stayed the release of the convicted persons.

The High Court had acquitted the urban Naxals on a technicality, overlooking the merits of the case considered in detail by the trial court. The HC had said that the prosecution had not obtained sanction from the central govt to prosecute GN Saibaba under UAPA. Further, while the required sanction was obtained to prosecute the other 5 under UAPA, the High Court declared the sanction invalid. Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court contending that failure to grant sanction cannot lead to acquittal in view of Section 465 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Immediately after the Bombay High Court had delivered the judgement, the Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court challenging it, and the apex court agreed for a special sitting to hear the case. A bench of justices MR Shah & Bela Trivedi heard the case, and ruled that the High Court took a wrong approach.

Representing the Maharashtra government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the High Court erred in by not going into the merit of the case when the trial had been concluded and the accused had been convicted, but declared the entire trial null and void just because sanction from the govt was not taken. Mehta also said that while sanction was taken obtained for GN Saibaba, for the other 5 the sanction was granted.

The court also noted that the accused had not raised the matter of sanction specifically during the trial, and the trial court had noted this aspect in the judgement. Justice Shah said that while the court didn’t find fault with the accused, they find fault with the Bombay High Court for not considering the merits of the case at all.

The Supreme Court said that GN Saibaba has not been acquitted on merits, he has only been discharged. The bench said that they find it fit case to suspend the impugned judgment and order of the High Court. Giving reasoning for the order, the bench said that the accused were convicted after detailed appreciation of evidence. Further, the offences are very serious, and if the state succeeds on merits, offences are very serious against the interest of the society, sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Supreme Court said that the High Court has not considered the merits, and the court discharged the accused only on the ground that the sanction was invalid for the other 5 and sanction was not obtained for Saibaba. With this order, the Supreme Court stayed the release of Saibaba and the 4 others as ordered by the High Court.

The others convicted in the case were Mahesh Kariman Tirki (22), late Pandu Pora Narote (27), Hem Keshavdatta Mishra (32), Prashant Rahi Narayan Sanglikar (54) and Vijay Nan Tirki (3). GN Saibaba was arrested later, and their trials were clubbed with his trial. Pandu Pora Naroted died during the trial.

The apex court also rejected Saibaba’s appeal to keep him under house arrest and not in jail due to his medical condition. The bench said that this request cannot be accepted at this stage when the accused was already convicted by trial court. The solicitor general had opposed this request, saying that even from home he can communicate with Maoists and keep running antinational agenda. “There is a recent tendency from urban naxals to seek house arrests. But everything can be done from within the home for them. even by phone. Please say that house arrest can never be an option,” Tushar Mehta said.

Commenting on Saibaba’s health condition, the court noted that earlier he had applied for bail on health grounds and the same was rejected. However, the court said that the convicts have the liberty to appeal for bail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tajinder Bagga calls AAP’s Gopal Italia “Congress ka paap”, Congress hits back calling AAP ‘Najayaz Aulad’ of RSS

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana court acquits 24 out-on-bail Muslim men accused in 2008 Bhainsa communal riots that broke out during Durga puja Visarjan

OpIndia Staff -

Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei warns further crackdown of anti-Hijab protests, says Islamic Republic is ‘mighty tree’ that cannot be uprooted

OpIndia Staff -

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a mosque

OpIndia Staff -

Story behind full-page ad asking USA to ban Nirmala Sitharaman, former SC Judges, ED officials, others: Magnitsky Act, UPA era deal and a fugitive

Dibakar Dutta -

Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli fan murders his friend, a Rohit Sharma fan, after the latter mocked the cricket captain, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

After Rajasthan HC denied bail to Gauhar Chisti, Nadeem Ansari, who posted a video depicting Nupur Sharma’s beheading, granted bail by Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Torch bearers of freedom of speech and the press, Congress, threatens to take action against ScoopWhoop over old memes of Rahul Gandhi: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Human Sacrifice: Police scrutinizing accused Mohammad Shafi’s financial dealings, Shafi travelled across Kerala, searched SM for targets

OpIndia Staff -

“The mob intended to kill Hindus”: Delhi court frames charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 5 others in 2020 Delhi riot case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,593FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com