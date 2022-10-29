The tallest Shiva statue in the world is being inaugurated on October 29, 2022. The 369-feet-tall grand figure named Vishwas Swaroopam is visible from 20 kilometres away. Morari Bapu, a spiritual guide and religious preacher from Gujarat, would inaugurate the 369-foot-tall monument of Lord Shiva in Nathdwara town of the Rajsamand district. Other dignitaries will also be present including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची शिव प्रतिमा बनकर तैयार हो गई है। आज यानी शनिवार को उसका लोकार्पण समारोह शुरू होने जा रहा है। राजस्थान में राजसमंद जिले के नाथद्वारा में बनी शिव प्रतिमा की ऊंचाई 369 फीट है, जिसे विश्वास स्वरूपम नाम दिया गया है।

The Vishwas Swaroopam Inauguration Festival is organized by Sant Kripa Sanatan Sansthan from October 29 to November 6 at Shriji Ki Dhara Nathdwara of the Rajsamand district in Rajasthan will begin on Saturday, October 29. It took 10 years to build the statue. It has got a place among the top-5 tall statues in the world.

आज #Rajasthan के राजसमंद जिले में दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची शिव प्रतिमा का लोकार्पण होगा. 369 फीट ऊंची इस प्रतिमा का नाम 'विश्वास स्वरूपम' है. इसे पूरा देखने में कम से कम 4 घंटे लगेंगे.



प्रतिमा की खूबी ये है कि इसके अंदर बने हॉल में एक साथ एक समय में 10 हजार लोग आ सकते हैं।

This statue built on Ganesh Tekri of Nathdwara is built over an area of 51 bighas on a hill. In this statue, Lord Shiva is seated in a meditation posture. The statue is so tall that it starts appearing from several kilometres away. Special lights have also been arranged to make this statue clearly visible even at night. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people about the inauguration of this statue and a lot of posts are going viral. The Rajasthan Tourism Department has also made special preparations for this.

The story of this 369 feet tall statue becoming the world’s tallest Shiva statue is also interesting. When the plan to build this statue was prepared in the year 2012, it was planned to keep its height at 251 feet. But later its height reached 351 feet during construction. After this, it was planned to install the water stream of Ganga in Shiva’s hair, so its height escalated to 369 feet.

The top five tallest Shiva statues in the world are as follows: 1. Vishwas Swaroopam (Statue of Belief) in Rajasthan, 2. Kailashnath Mahadev Mandir in Nepal, 3. Murudeshwar Mandir in Karnataka, 4. Adiyogi Mandir in Tamilnadu, 5. Mangal Mahadev in Mauritius

Lifts, stairs, halls, etc. have also been built in this statue. During the construction, 3000 tonnes of steel and iron, and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used. Winds blowing at a speed of 250 km will also not affect the statue. The ‘Statue of Belief’ was conceived by Mr Madan Paliwal, Chairman, Miraj Group, Udaipur. The concept was further developed by Studio Maturam Art which designed the 351-feet tall statue, while the structural design was provided by Skeleton Consultants and work began in early 2016.