Devesh Kumar, the so-called technological specialist for the communist propaganda website ‘The Wire’, which claims to be the torchbearer of ‘unbiased journalism,’ has finally stepped into oblivion by deactivating all his online accounts, including the email address with the domain of The Wire. This follows after The Wire pulled all of the Tek Fog and Meta saga stories.

Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and email accounts of Devesh are permanently deleted from all the platforms. Devesh’s Reddit posts revealed a lot about his reservations and ideological affiliations. As reported by OpIndia, Devesh spent more than Rs 4 lakhs in just two months manipulating Twitter polls with Twitter bots to show that people did not support CAA and NRC in 2019.

The Reddit account of Devesh Kumar was deleted.

On 16th October 2022, the Twitter account of the ‘tech expert’ of the leftist propaganda website The Wire was allegedly hacked. The information was shared by Siddharth Varadarajan through a tweet. Siddharth Varadarajan is the founding editor of The Wire. The same Twitter account now stands deleted.

Devesh Kumar’s Twitter account does not exist

The same day, Siddharth Varadarajan claimed that Devesh’s email account was also hacked. Now, the same email account, with the mail ID [email protected] stands deleted. OpIndia verified it using a test mail which failed to get delivered to the inbox of the said mail ID.

The dialogue box shows that the email address was not found.

The website of Devesh Kumar, onosmosis.com, also stands deleted, making it impossible to read the posts made by him to be found there.

The website of Devesh.

Not only this, but the Instagram account of the ‘tech expert’ also stands deleted.

The Instagram account of Devesh.

The only account of Devesh that exists now is his Medium blog, which seems to be inactive since 2020 as the last post on the site was made on April 11, 2020. This site was active at the time this report was written.

Devesh Kumar’s Medium account

Earlier this month, the supposed ‘tech expert’ had deactivated his Twitter account, hours after The Wire withdrew all its reports on the Meta story. However, shortly thereafter, he came back on Twitter and claimed that he had deactivated his Twitter account as he did not want notifications while eating ‘golgappas’.

Bizzare claims by The Wire’s ‘tech expert’

After writing the TekFog story on The Wire which claimed that BJP has developed this app with superpowers to manipulate major social media platforms, Devesh Kumar made some bizarre claims about his career in July of this year. He claimed in a series of tweets in a thread that his servers were being attacked, which he kept shifting to save his ‘archival data.’ He claimed that he moved his servers from AWS to Azure to Digital Ocean in the previous six months, and all those servers on the web platforms run by the world’s top IT companies were hacked to target his servers. He had also claimed that he tried to run the servers from his home but was hampered by electricity ad connectivity issues.

After that, he had a shocking claim, saying that he has been using government servers to run his anti-BJP propaganda. He claimed that after his attempts to host his servers on web platforms and home computers failed, he moved them to the IT infrastructure of NITs and IITs.

Devesh also claimed that he was being spied on and that he had to ‘format’ his gadgets two to three times a day to keep them safe. He added that he discovered that his microphone was operating in the background and that MacOS failed to identify this. To combat this, Devesh, funnily, formatted his devices instead of disabling or disconnecting the microphones. He said the mic on both, his computer and his phone, were being remotely used.

It is surprising to know that a ‘tech expert’ like Devesh Kumar does not know that the microphone on a computer can be easily disabled. And if he is over-paranoid and does not believe in disabling it from device settings, he can physically remove the hardware. But no, instead he formats the PC ‘2-3 times a day.’ While disabling the mic on a phone is not easy, a ‘tech expert’ should be able to do it, or should be able to get it done. Actually, it will be easier to physically damage the mic by poking with a pin instead of formatting the phone 2-3 times a day, as he claims he was anyway using a separate phone for this work.

The Wire retracted Meta and Tek Fog stories

Days after The Wire withheld its series of reports claiming that BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had some superpowers to remove posts from Meta-owned Instagram, the ultra-leftist news portal permanently retracted the stories. The Wire was forced to withhold the stories and had decided to do an ‘internal review’ after the reports were found to be completely fake, based on fabricated evidence. Similarly, on October 23, The Wire suspended its fake Tek Fog story from January 2022, which Ayushman Kaul and Devesh Kumar co-authored.

The formal retraction of the stories by The Wire means it now admits that it has no evidence to prove the outlandish and bizarre claims made by it and therefore admits that all the stories were fake.