Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against a man for arguing in rustic dialect that Ambedkar wasn’t a great man

On October 30, Pratapgarh Police registered a case against a man identified as Matapher Singh of Jethwara Police Station area, district Pratapgarh for allegedly arguing that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not a great man in rustic language. A video clip of the man went viral on social media, after which the police initiated a probe into the matter.

संबंधित प्रकरण में थाना जेठवारा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — PRATAPGARH POLICE (@pratapgarhpol) October 30, 2022

In the 55-second video, the man said, “That person who wrote the constitution, Bhimrao Ambedkar, who made him an officer? A Hindu King. He was a king from Gujarat. A Kshatriya.” Someone in the background argued that Ambedkar was a barrister. To which the man replied, “Was he a barrister from the beginning? Do you know his history? He was never a barrister.” Someone added from the background that he had a degree, to which the man said, “No, he did not have any degree. The Kshatriya King from Gujarat sent him abroad and sponsored his education. He came back, and the first thing he did was cut their [Kshtriyas’] tail.”

Targeting the reservation system, he said, “[Because of] All that Arakshan Mandal etc., they are getting [everything], and our children are failing even after getting 80% – 90% marks. What kind of constitution is this?” The man talked in the rustic rural dialect where words like ‘Sasura’ and ‘Saala’ are commonly used during conversation.

The members of the Dalit community strongly criticised the video on social media, and they demanded action against the man. Following multiple tweets in this regard on social media, the police filed an FIR and initiated a probe.

Speaking to OpIndia, an officer at Jethwara police station confirmed that an FIR was registered in the case, and the probe is underway. More details awaited in the case.