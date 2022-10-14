On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested a woman from Noida who was on the run in connection with the death of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during the 2019 Northeast Delhi riots. Ratan Lal was mercilessly lynched by a crazed Islamist mob while he was trying to do his duty on the main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh during the massive communal Delhi Riots in 2019.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police has not revealed the identity of the Islamist woman arrested, but a reward of Rs 50,000 had been placed on her head. “She had been frequently changing her accommodations to evade her arrests. She also changed her number multiple times. While scanning her call details records, we found that she was in touch with one of her relatives. We traced the relatives and reached her hideout,” the police said.

A woman, who had been on the run in connection with the murder case of #DelhiPolice Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed while pacifying North East Delhi’s rioters, had been arrested from #Noida.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/qlCj7mItlw — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2022

On September 5, 2020, a Delhi court had declared the woman a fugitive after she could not be traced by the police.

The official stated that the operations wing of the North East district had been working hard for a long time to track down the location of the absconding culprit in the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal but had not obtained any concrete leads.

The official further stated that during technical surveillance, it was discovered that the accused’s cellphone number was not in use, but during a thorough analysis of the CDR, one of her close relative’s mobile number was found to be frequently contacting the customer service line of a particular company located in Noida, which raised suspicion.

“Based on the inputs received, human sources were deployed and a round-the-clock close watch in the areas near locations of both the mobile numbers was mounted. We got a tip-off and a raid was conducted in Noida sector 63. The police then apprehended the accused woman,” the official added.

After confirming all the intelligence gathered in the case, the police laid a trap at Noida sector 63, and the 27-year-old woman was arrested at around 5.35 PM. The woman has been living at Subhash Mohallah in Bhajanpura.

The woman admitted her guilt and said that during the February 2020 riots, she was actively participating in rallies against CAA/NRC. After she was named as a suspect in the murder of head constable Ratan Lal, she fled from her house and had been staying in various rented accommodations since then to avoid the police authorities.

During the past two years, the woman also got married to a man who arranged for her to work as a customer care executive in a Noida-based firm. She further confessed that she never used her phone and exclusively utilized Internet calling using Apps. She had been calling her relatives and family members using the customer service number.

Ratan Lal was mercilessly lynched by a crazed Islamist mob while he was trying to do his duty on the main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh during the Delhi riots. The 42-year-old belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. He had joined the Delhi Police in the post of constable in 1998 and was posted at Gokulpuri Police Station. He used to live with his family in a house in Delhi’s Burari area.