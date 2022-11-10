On Friday (November 11), the Delhi Police informed that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in Maujpur, Delhi. The reported incident took place on November 9, and the accused identified as Mohammed Arman has been arrested after the parents of the minor victim lodged a complaint at the Jafrabad police station.

A case has been filed against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to a senior police officer.

Delhi | Case registered under POCSO Act at Jafrabad Police Station against one Mohammed Armaan for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in a mosque in Maujpur on November 9th. The accused has been arrested & further investigation is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

The police informed that 24-year-old Arman, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque and is now under judicial custody. He had come to Maujpur a few days ago.

The victim reportedly visited the mosque alone after her classes on November 9 when the accused molested her, according to the police, who added that an investigation is ongoing and necessary action will be taken.

Crime against minor girls and boys are on a dramatic rise in the last few months in several states. In October, a 52-year-old Maulana was booked under POCSO Act for molesting a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a 5-year-old Hindu boy who used to attend a madrasa was forcibly circumcised by one Maulvi Aslam, who was later arrested.

An Imam named Maulana Abdul Qadir of a mosque in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on 15th October 2022 for raping a minor girl in a mosque. The girl used to come to the mosque for religious studies. The accused Imam was taken into custody by the Didauli Kotwali police.