Intensifying the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Thursday, November 10, sealed as many as nine properties belonging to the banned terrorist group which is suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, in the valley’s Shopian district. These properties were sealed by the SIA after being notified by DM Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

As per the notification, the properties include multiple plots registered in the name of JeI. Some of the plots have buildings on them, including a school building.

The SIA has restricted access and entry to the properties, which have been sealed in order to limit the availability of finances for secessionist activities and deconstruct the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty.

Videos, where state authorities are seen sealing these properties, have emerged on social media. Zee Hindustan journalist Sumit Chaudhary shared one such video on Twitter.

Kashmir SIA @KashmirPolice begins to seal property worth crores belonging to Jamaat E Islami.

Sealing started from shopian district. Total estimated 188-210 Properties spread across #Kashmir bought in the name of Jamaat e Islami itself.@manojsinha_ @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/7RshGSjtch — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) November 10, 2022

According to the state agency, 188-210 properties related to the banned group have been identified across Kashmir. This number, however, excludes the Benami properties owned by the organisation, according to an SIA statement, which also stated that a fair estimate of the entire price of land assets is around Rs 800 crores. Properties were purchased as office spaces or in the names of some of the organization’s core members. It is speculated that high-profile property holdings include Hurriyat’s Hyderpora office which is also the residence of the late Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

SIA conducts raids in J&K’s Shopian district and seizes nine properties of Jamaat-e-Islami members

In the first instalment, SIA chose to conduct raids in the Shopian district which has the highest Jamaat penetration. SIA identified nine properties worth Rs 2.58 crores in Shopian alone. Some of these properties are pieces of land while others have houses belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami members. One of the properties includes a 2-storey school building in Bongan village, which has not been made functional yet.

SIA submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Shopian. The DM, in turn, banned the terrorist outfit from entering or using these nine properties under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“We have preliminarily identified hundreds of properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of Rupees,” SIA said.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, following properties belonging / held by banned JeI J&K in District Shopian of South Kashmir have been notified by District Magistrate Shopian vide Notification No. DCS/ARA/2022 /467-73 dated 07/11/22 followed by administrative order No DCS/ARA/474-80 dated 09/11/22 in the exercise of the power conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019 dated 28- February- 2019 of union Ministry of Home Affairs,” read the notification issued by the DM.

SIA said that Shopian properties of JEI are the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to Jamaat Islami in other districts of J&K, and Shopain has a lot of significance vis a vis Jamaat. “Saadu-din Tarabali and Gh. Ahmad Ahrar were the first to organise an ijetma ( religious gathering) at Badami Bagh Shopian in 1942 well before the first all India ijetma of Jammat-i- Islami at Pathankot in 1945,” the statement said.

“Clarion call of dismantling support structure of terror in UT of J&K had to emanate from Shopain only. This will end up in crescendo, as the fight against terror networks, unlawful associations progresses,” SIA added. The agency said that “the action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in UT of J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law & a society without fear.”

Government cracks down on Jamaat-e-Islami, seals its offices, bank accounts seized, assets frozen

In the year 2019 as well, the government detained 350 leaders of the organization. Moreover, 70-Srinagar-based bank accounts had been seized, assets worth Rs 52 crore have been confiscated and action has been initiated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The government crackdown had also affected the separatist organization’s 400 schools, 350 mosques and 1000 seminaries across Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019 it was estimated that Jamat-e-Islami has properties worth Rs 4,500 crores.

JeI has been declared as an “unlawful organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967 by the government. It was banned after it was proved to have been in touch with terror outfits and that it lends support to extremist activities and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

It is said that JeI is supporting demands for secession from India, and has been supporting terrorist and separatist groups. Its top leader includes Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Zahid Ali, Mudasir Ahmad and Ghulam Qadir.