On Sunday, celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl. Alia had a C-section, and both the baby and the new mother are reported to be doing well. After being in a relationship for around five years, the couple married in April of this year.

In a post made on Instagram today, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:-Our baby is here. and what a magical girl she is, We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir “

This morning, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the hospital. A few hours later, the rest of the Kapoor and Bhatt families also visited to see the newborn. According to reports, Alia Bhatt experienced labour pains shortly after arriving at the hospital and gave birth through C-section. Although the actress preferred a normal delivery, physicians ultimately opted for a caesarean section, as per reports.

Soon after their wedding in April this year, Ranbir and Alia revealed that they were expecting a baby. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo from an ultrasound procedure with Ranbir Kapoor at a hospital in June 2022. Alia then resumed her intensive Brahmastra promotions while also launching her own maternity label, Edamama. She has kept a modest profile in recent months.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last featured in the movie Brahmastra together. On September 9, this year, the film was released in 5019 Indian theatres. The film, which stars Bollywood giants such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and even Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, and is claimed to have been produced on a huge Rs 410 crore budget, appears to have failed to satisfy the general audience and film reviewers. On November 4, the film was launched on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

