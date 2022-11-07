BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra leader shot dead in Katihar: Details

On Monday (November 7) morning, a BJP leader was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Telta village in the Balrampur subdivision in the Katihar district of Bihar.

The deceased was identified as local politician Sanjeev Mishra. As per reports, two masked men reached the residence of the victim. Mishra, who was standing outside his house, was fired at by the assailants.

The BJP leader sustained injuries to his head and chest. On hearing the sound of bullets, his family members rushed to the spot. Sanjeev Mishra was taken to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Bihar | A local BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead by two bike-borne men near his house in Telta Police Station area of Katihar allegedly over an old dispute.



Locals block road in protest. Police present at the spot, body being sent for postmortem. Investigation underway.

After the news of the assassination spread like wildfire, the locals hit the streets in protest. Reportedly, roads were blocked and some vehicles were also vandalised by the protestors.

The Telta police reached the scene and tried to pacify the angry mob. A large contingent of police personnel was also deployed to control the law and order situation. The locals had meanwhile demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem and a probe was initiated. It is said that the assassination took place to avenge an old dispute. Sanjeev Mishra was a former district councillor and had been a member of the BJP (Katihar) Working Committee.

Sanjeev Mishra was also attacked a year ago

It has now come to light that the victim was also attacked a year ago. At that time, Sanjeev Mishra was badly injured but managed to survive. A First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against Mo Mobid and 12 others.

The BJP leader, who was also a social activist, is now survived by his mother and sister. Mishra’s assassination was condemned by ex-Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad. He lamented how Jungle Raj has been reinstated in the State, immediately after the RJD-JDU alliance.

Apparently, jungle raj has returned in Bihar as in the last few months attacks and targeted killings of traders, local leaders and general lawlessness are at their peak. In September this year, BJP leader and contractor Bablu Singh was shot in broad daylight by two masked criminals in the Arrah city of Bihar. Singh was shot from a very close range while he was on his morning walk. He was immediately shifted to the local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Gold trader kidnapped and murdered in Bihar

After a two-day search operation, the body of a gold trader kidnapped in Bihar’s Arrah was found on November 2. The gold trader identified as Hariji Gupta was murdered after being kidnapped, and his body decayed in water. Three people were arrested after the police launched an investigation.

“We discovered his body after a two-day search. After being kidnapped, he was murdered. Since the body decomposed in water, a post-mortem committee of doctors was formed,” Himanshu, the Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated on November 5.

Earlier, after Hariji Gupta went missing, his family suspected it to be a case of kidnapping. The family members tried but failed to locate him. It was only then that they filed a police complaint. Three suspects were detained by police.

Hariji Gupta was a resident of Bihar’s Arrah and owned three jewellery shops there. He also owned two shops in Patna. He also had a market on the Arrah bypass Road, where he ran several shops. Gupta was also a lawyer.