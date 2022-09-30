On Friday, BJP leader and contractor Bablu Singh was shot in broad daylight by two masked criminals in the Arrah city of Bihar. Singh was shot from a very close range while he was on his morning walk. He was immediately shifted to the local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the reports, the doctors have removed the bullet from the body of the BJP leader and have decided to keep him under observation for three days. Superintendent of Police Himanshu confirmed the incident and said that the health condition of Singh is stable now and that the police investigation into the case is underway.

Arrah, Bihar | BJP leader & contractor Bablu Singh shot at by assailants in Friends colony today



He was on a morning walk & was shot at by armed criminals today. He was shot from a close range. His health condition is stable now. Police investigation underway: SP Himanshu pic.twitter.com/Z8VqgjzRvD — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The incident happened on September 30 when the victim was exercising in the Friends colony of the city. Two masked criminals carrying guns arrived on a bike and shot at Bablu, injuring him severely. Reports mention that Singh and his family were being threatened by the head of Agiaon Panchayat and that the attack was also executed by the same persons.

Bablu Singh (42), son of Ramesh Singh and Prema Devi belongs to Agiaon village and had been staying at the Friends colony in Arrah district of Bihar. He is a contractor by profession and has executed a few national highway projects in the state. Prema Devi is the former head of Agiaon Panchayat. According to the reports, the attack was planned and executed as a result of the ongoing dispute in the Agiaon village.

Ritesh Kumar Singh alias Bhuar Singh, brother of the victim, stated that a project was undertaken by the Panchayat under some government scheme. One of the persons from the village had opposed the project and had alleged that the administration money was being misused by the current head of the Agiaon Panchayat. Bablu then demanded an investigation into the case and asked the villagers to call the police.

Following this, the son of the Agiaon Panchayat head threatened to shoot Bablu and his family members. Bablu had also informed the local police and the Superintendent of police about the threats issued by the family member of the Agiaon Panchayat head. However, Bablu was shot by two armed men in the Friends colony, Arrah on Friday.

The Arrah Police have taken cognizance of the event and have assured a proper investigation in the case. “We are looking for the CCTV footage. The affected person just isn’t in a position to communicate. The exact trail of incidents will be confirmed only after the statement of the victim is recorded”, the Police added. Meanwhile, Ritesh, the brother of the victim, has accused the son of the present head of Agiaon Panchayat of attacking Bablu Singh.

Return of Jungle Raj in Bihar after CM Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD

To note, the incidents of murder, theft, and other crime have been on the rise since CM Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state. Earlier similar incidents were reported in which the criminals unapologetically shot innocents.

On September 15, unknown criminals shot dead a businessman in Bhagalpur, Bihar. According to the reports, the attackers had planned to kill the businessman and fired four bullets before fleeing from the spot.

Also, before that two bike-borne miscreants had carried out the firing at several places on National Highway 28 and 31 in Begusarai, Bihar. The miscreants had shot 11 innocent people while travelling over a distance.

On August 18, a vegetable vendor’s 15-year-old daughter was shot in the neck allegedly over a love affair in the Indrapuri area of Sipara in Patna. The incident happened at around 7:30 in the morning when the girl was returning from coaching classes.

On August 11, a journalist named Gokul Yadav was shot dead in broad daylight in Gopalganj. He was shot five times by five miscreants leading to his death on the spot.

On the same day, a Ram Janki temple priest named Rudal Sah was murdered in Bettiah, Bihar. While the objective of the murder is as yet unclear, reports mention that the murderers carried the severed head of the priest to Pipra Kali temple.

Also, the Buddha Toyota showroom was robbed of Rs 9 lakhs in Patna, Bihar. As reported, 12 miscreants had entered from the back door, killed a private security guard, and looted the showroom cash and 6 laptops.