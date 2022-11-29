Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Congress and the leftist ecosystem endorse views of Palestine sympathising Israeli filmmaker who denied genocide of Kashmiri Hindus at IFFI 2022

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid referred to the Kashmiri Hindu genocide perpetrated by Pakistan-backed Islamist terrorists in the late 1980s and early 1990s as "vulgar propaganda."

Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster film The Kashmir Files, which had previously thrown Islamists and the entire leftist ecosystem into disarray, has once again made headlines after Israeli filmmaker and jury head at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, referred to the Kashmiri Hindu genocide perpetrated by Pakistan-backed Islamist terrorists in the late 1980s and early 1990s as “vulgar propaganda.”

While several individuals from different walks of life, including Naor Golin, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, have chastised the left-wing filmmaker for attempting to undermine the Kashmiri Hindu massacre, the typical suspects of the leftist ecosystem and opposition parties, especially the Congress have come out in defence of Nadav.

Members of the Congress party, which has taken an exceedingly controversial stance on the film from its conception to its success, flocked to Twitter to support the Palestinian-sympathizing Israeli filmmaker. The grand old party has not only been dismissing the veracity of the Kashmiri Hindus genocide but also casting aspersions on the film-makers’ sincere efforts to expose the unspoken and harsh truth about the Islamic terror in the valley in the 1990s that forced thousands of Kashmiri Pandits to flee their homeland.

INC youth leader Srinivas BV reasserted his party’s position on the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus by sharing a snippet of Nadav Lapid’s closing remark at the 53rd edition of the IFFI festival held in Goa between November 20 and November 28, where he said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by the inclusion of the film Kashmir Files in the competition section.

“PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted ‘The Kashmir Files’ A movie rejected by International Film Festival Of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it ‘propaganda, vulgar movie – inappropriate for the film festival’. Hate gets called out, eventually,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

On expected lines, Swati Chaturvedi, the abusive troll masquerading as a journalist, jumped in to support the Congress spokesperson for mocking BJP for promoting The Kashmir Files.

The left-leaning Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker also went on to back Lapid for discrediting the Kashmiri genocide.

Likewise, many other members of this ‘elite’ leftist ecosystem went on to endorse views of Palestine sympathising with the Israeli filmmaker who denied the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus at IFFI 2022.

Notably, when Vivek Agnihotri’s movie- The Kashmir Files, a film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus had hit the theatre in March 2022 and went on to become a roaring success, the same set of leftist liberals and Islamist apologists, including members of the grand old party were thrown completely off balance. Not only did they downplay the whole Kashmiri Hindu genocide but also effectively exonerated the Islamists who carried it out.

At first, the Congress Kerala tried to blame the BJP for the genocide. Then Congress went on to blame Governor Jagmohan, the man who actually saved Kashmiri Hindus from a fate much worse than the exodus. “Jagmohan theory” is a long-peddled lie by Congress and its cabal to give a clean chit to the Islamists for their actions in 1990.

Following this, the party’s media head in Chhattisgarh effectively exonerated the Islamists who carried it out. Then its senior leader Jairam Ramesh went on to not only dismiss the veracity of the Kashmiri Hindus genocide but also cast aspersions on the film-makers’ sincere efforts to expose the unspoken and harsh truth about the Islamic terror in the valley in the 1990s that forced thousands of Kashmiri Pandits to flee their homeland.

Notably, several first-generation Kashmiri victims have come forward since the film’s release to testify that the film is, in its entirety, based on pure truth and facts. Many victims sobbed after seeing the film, exemplifying how relatable it was to them. Furthermore, the ‘Jagmohan conspiracy,’ which Congress continues to exploit to blame the BJP for the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, has also been debunked a million times over the last three decades. Despite this, since the release of The Kashmir Files, the ruffled Congress members and the entire leftist cabal have either questioned the film’s veracity and discredited the filmmakers or blamed the BJP for the genocide.

