Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes 5th letter, says ‘AAP leaders demanded kickbacks for supply of tablets in 2016 for Delhi School Model’

On Thursday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the 200 crore extortion case again wrote a letter against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested illegal payments during a 2016 agreement for the supply of tablets ‘for the Delhi school model.’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated that he introduced Shine Lau from DOS Electronics in China and that several video calls were conducted between Shine, Satyenderji, Manish Sisodia, and him on the matters of supply and lastly when specifications and other aspects were to be negotiated.” He stated he was later told not to pursue the transaction.

He alleged that the only concern of AAP leader Satyendra Jain in this regard was that he wanted kickback to reach him and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “Satyendraji had no concerns regarding the quantity or the warranty of the product, which was being purchased,” the letter read.

“In mid of 2016 when a meeting was organised at Kailash Gahlot farm, where myself Jain and Manish Sisodia and a representative of Shine, Arnav Malodia from Mumbai had attended, and the deal was finalised for the supply and Satyenderji and Manishji had told Arnav that a shell company will be created in the name of Manish Sisodia`s relative, Pankaj who is based in Pune and the margin amount kickback had to be transferred as a loan to the newly created company,” he said in the letter he wrote through his lawyer Anant Malik.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar further said that the deal could not be materialized as AAP leaders had raised the kickback margins. Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia had forced him to convince Lau and also Delhi CM Kejriwal had asked him to convince the company to agree to the terms of Jain and Sisodia. “But after my convincing attempt failed, Satyender ji and Manish ji had asked me not to pursue further as Manishji relative, Pankaj had found someone else for this contract with a better proposal,” the letter stated.

Chandrashekhar also added that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was lying and that he must face a polygraph test (lie detector test). “Don’t waste your time calling me a ‘thug’ or ‘Conman’ and ill talk about me. Instead, you first show you are truthful in accordance to the law, and prove me wrong by agreeing to a polygraph test and a detailed CBI enquiry, if it is false according to you,” he said in the letter.

Notably, this is the fifth letter written by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the 200 crore extortion case alleging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. In the previous letters, Chandrashekhar had said that he had been facing constant threats and stress to withdraw complaints filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office against the Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal, and Kailash Gahlot, as well as to retract from disclosure statements made to the Economic Offences Wing and ED during the investigation of the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act, had previously written a few letters to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from Tihar, alleging threats and pressure from Minister Satyender Jain and Sandeep Goel, former DG Prisons, Delhi.