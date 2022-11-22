Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have agreed to end their tumultuous relationship as the two parties came to an agreement to terminate Ronaldo’s contract with immediate effect. Ronaldo’s second stint with the club ended up being a lot less impressive than his first stint when he made his name in world football while winning 3 successive Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

There were speculations right through the summer transfer window that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, but United and the new manager Erik Ten Hag refused to let him go. However, once the season started, Ronaldo was only a peripheral figure as the side did much better without him on the pitch.

Having spent most of the first few months of the season on the bench, it was inevitable that a player of Ronaldo’s stature will clash with the manager, and things came to a head during United’s win against Tottenham. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute with 3 minutes left and United leading 2-0. In fact, he walked right out of the stadium after that in a move that really upset the manager and most United fans.

The last straw was Ronaldo’s interview with controversial TV personality and very vocal Arsenal fan Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo criticised everyone from the club’s owners to the manager to the infrastructure around the club. Once the interview aired, it became clear that Ronaldo will not be featuring for Manchester United anymore.

Initially, United explored legal options to terminate the contract from their end but now it seems like the two parties have come to an agreement to end this toxic relationship by mutual consent.

Manchester United was the club where Cristiano Ronaldo first made his name after signing from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old. However, the return after spending very successful years at Real Madrid and Juventus didn’t quite match the glories of the first stint in United’s colours.

During his interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo mentioned that he had a big money offer from Saudi Arabia to play there, there have been rumours of a move to Major league Soccer in USA as well, plus Chelsea stepping in to sign him has also been mentioned. Whatever decision Ronaldo may take regarding his future, it is unlikely to happen before the ongoing World Cup ends in Qatar.