On Friday (November 11), the Delhi High Court denied permission for conducting ‘Maa Bhagwati Jagran’ at the Anand Bihar foot-over-bridge, reported Law Beat.

The event was scheduled for Saturday (November 12) and had received permission from Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) and other concerned departments.

The petition, filed by ‘Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association,’ had sought direction from the Delhi High Court to Delhi Police (which had not responded to their requests) to allow the conduct of the Hindu festival.

#DelhiHighCourt to hear a plea by Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association seeking directions to grant permission to organize “Maa Bhagwati Jagran” on Nov 12, at Anand Vihar Footover bridge near in Gate of Anand Vihar ISBT. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) November 11, 2022

It further sought adequate security arrangements from the Delhi police for the smooth conduct of the ‘Maa Bhagwati Jagran.’

The ‘Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association’ pointed out that the cops disrupted the event last year due to no prior imitation. Despite informing the Delhi Police well in advance, the petitioner argued that it did not provide any response.

“However, the Delhi Police has not responded to the same and based on the organizers’ the petitioner association is concerned that the Police will cause a hindrance in the conduct of the Jagrata, and thus they have approached the High Court”, the petition read.

Counsel for MCD informs that permission had been given subject to restrictions.



Counsel for petitioner association informs the court that only @DelhiPolice has not replied.



Court took note that MCD has given permission for event on a public land, it dismisses the petition. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) November 11, 2022

The matter was heard by a single-Judge Bench of Justice Yashwant Varma. While noting that the event was scheduled to be held on ‘public land, he dismissed the petition of the Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association.

This was despite the fact that the counsel appearing for the MCD informed that permission was granted with some restrictions to avoid public inconvenience.