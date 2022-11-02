A case of rape of a minor girl has been reported in Faridabad, Haryana. The victim is an 11-year-old fourth-grade student. The name of the accused is Sajid, who is originally said to be a resident of Mewat. Sajid, who is about 32 years old, is married and the father of three children, according to the information received. After filing an FIR on Monday (October 31), police apprehended Sajid.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Faridabad’s Sector 58 police station area. The 11-year-old Hindu girl lives here with her five siblings and father. The child’s mother has already died. Sajid, the accused, lives in the victim’s neighborhood and works as a welder. He has been sexually exploiting the girl for about six months, as per the complaint. According to the complaint, Sajid invited the victim to his home by luring her with food and then raped her for the first time. Later, he kept threatening the girl and continued to sexually exploit her.

Reportedly, the victim also got pregnant. When the minor girl’s grandmother became concerned about the changes in her body, she questioned the victim. Then the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members. When the victim’s family members confronted the accused Sajid about it, he pushed them away and fled. A police report was eventually filed. Sajid was nabbed by Faridabad’s Sector 65 Crime Branch and Mahila Thana Police. According to the police, Sajid has been charged under Section 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

While speaking to the media, the victim’s family and neighbors revealed Sajid’s horrific crime. Hindu organizations and the victim’s family have called for the accused to be hanged.

Faridabad Hindu organizations have expressed their outrage at this incident. Bittu Bajrangi of the ‘Gau Raksha Bajrang Force,’ a Faridabad resident, told OpIndia that he and the victim’s family worked tirelessly to have the accused arrested.