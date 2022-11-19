Saturday, November 19, 2022
HomeNews Reports'If you do not vote for AAP, I will not get the sewers cleaned':...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘If you do not vote for AAP, I will not get the sewers cleaned’: AAP MLA Mahinder Yadav threatens locals during MCD election campaign

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video where AAP MLA Mahinder Yadav was seeing threatening to stop cleaning sewers if AAP does not win MCD elections

OpIndia Staff
'If you don't vote for AAP, will not clean sewers': AAP MLA Mahinder Yadav
Screengrab from the viral video.
3

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahinder Yadav has come under fire ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections after a video emerged in which he can be heard threatening people that he would not work for them if they do not vote for the AAP candidate.

A video has appeared on the internet in which AAP’s Vikaspuri MLA Mahinder Yadav is heard apparently warning residents that if they do not vote for the AAP candidate, the sewage in the area would not be cleaned.

“If you do not vote for AAP, I will not get the sewers cleaned, no matter how dirty they become. It will not be my responsibility. I’m stating it loud and clear.” He stated this while some people laughed and cheered. The AAP candidate for the ward in the MCD election was standing beside him.

BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the video with the caption, “He is Vikas Puri @ArvindKejriwal MLA Mahendar Yadav. He is threatening people for Votes, this is Kejriwal model”

AAP MLA asking bribe

A video depicting Mukesh Goyal, a five-time municipal councillor who switched from the Congress to the AAP on November 27, 2021, requesting a junior engineer for a bribe was uploaded on November 18 by the BJP’s Sambit Patra. Patra pressed Kejriwal to dismiss Goyal after the sting.

In the recording of the sting, the AAP Councillor is heard purportedly claiming that money is needed to disperse over ‘150 gifts.’ The BJP further stated that the video was taken in October during Diwali when Goyal phoned the engineer and compelled him to pay crores of rupees.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests AAP MLA’s kin

On November 16, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law Om Singh, Tripathi’s Personal Assistant (PA) Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi for allegedly taking bribe for tickets of Municipal Elections in Delhi. They were arrested under relevant sections of the Corruption Act and bribery in elections.

Following the arrest made headlines, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party called out AAP and said the party was full of corruption. BJP leader Harish Khurana called it a clear case of ‘cash for ticket.’ Pointing towards the alleged liquor policy scam and other cases against AAP leaders, he said, “All this shows that AAP is full of corruption and the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
599,903FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com