Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahinder Yadav has come under fire ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections after a video emerged in which he can be heard threatening people that he would not work for them if they do not vote for the AAP candidate.

A video has appeared on the internet in which AAP’s Vikaspuri MLA Mahinder Yadav is heard apparently warning residents that if they do not vote for the AAP candidate, the sewage in the area would not be cleaned.

“If you do not vote for AAP, I will not get the sewers cleaned, no matter how dirty they become. It will not be my responsibility. I’m stating it loud and clear.” He stated this while some people laughed and cheered. The AAP candidate for the ward in the MCD election was standing beside him.

BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the video with the caption, “He is Vikas Puri @ArvindKejriwal MLA Mahendar Yadav. He is threatening people for Votes, this is Kejriwal model”

AAP MLA asking bribe

A video depicting Mukesh Goyal, a five-time municipal councillor who switched from the Congress to the AAP on November 27, 2021, requesting a junior engineer for a bribe was uploaded on November 18 by the BJP’s Sambit Patra. Patra pressed Kejriwal to dismiss Goyal after the sting.

In the recording of the sting, the AAP Councillor is heard purportedly claiming that money is needed to disperse over ‘150 gifts.’ The BJP further stated that the video was taken in October during Diwali when Goyal phoned the engineer and compelled him to pay crores of rupees.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests AAP MLA’s kin

On November 16, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law Om Singh, Tripathi’s Personal Assistant (PA) Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi for allegedly taking bribe for tickets of Municipal Elections in Delhi. They were arrested under relevant sections of the Corruption Act and bribery in elections.

Following the arrest made headlines, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party called out AAP and said the party was full of corruption. BJP leader Harish Khurana called it a clear case of ‘cash for ticket.’ Pointing towards the alleged liquor policy scam and other cases against AAP leaders, he said, “All this shows that AAP is full of corruption and the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal.”