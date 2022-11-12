Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Saturday slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his tweet mocking the Indian cricket team after its loss in the T20 World Cup semifinals to England.

Responding to a tweet by Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Irfan Pathan wrote, “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the only difference between you and us. We are happy for our happiness and you’re happy for others’ pain. So, it is better you focus on your own country).”

Irfan Pathan’s rejoinder was in response to a tweet posted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after India’s exit from the T20 world cup earlier this week. “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, taking a swipe at the Indian cricket team that lost to England on Thursday and lost to Pakistan in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. The first score represents the total Pakistan achieved against India in their World Cup match last year. These were India’s only two T20 World Cup losses by ten wickets.

Pathan had recently driven Pakistanis up the wall after taking a dig at them after the first semifinal in which Pakistan defeated New Zealand.

“Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai,” Pathan wrote on Twitter. “And this is not for the player. NEVER,” he wrote in another tweet. He hasn’t confirmed why he took a dig at Pakistan

Irfan’s reply to the PM of Pakistan makes sense as Pakistan faces crises on multiple fronts, most notably on the economic front, where it is staring at an imminent financial collapse owing to rising inflation and the ever-increasing burden of the debt payment. The economy of the country is in shatters ever since former Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed power. The country has also failed to pick pace even after the Imran Khan government fell and Shehbaz Sharif assumed office.

Recently, a ferocious bout of incessant rain afflicted more than 33 million people, ravaging at least 110 districts in Pakistan and compounding problems for people who are already feeling the heat due to the country’s fragile economic health. Due to the disaster caused by excessive rainfall in the country, an emergency was also declared.

Pakistan’s economy, in particular, is in shambles. The country is witnessing unprecedented inflation, which is increasing the cost of basic necessities. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has long put Pakistan on its grey list, pressuring it to do more to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror organisations who are involved in terror funding. It was recently laid off the list.

Minority persecution is on the increase in Pakistan. In quest of a better life, its citizens are leaving for other areas of the world. According to a Times of India report, Pakistani citizens account for more than 70% of citizenship applications in India.

A shameful defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament should have tempered the Pakistani Prime Minister, but that wasn’t the case as he mocked India over its defeat in semis, reinforcing the notion that Pakistan’s entire existence is dependent on its neighbour, India. It speaks volumes about the priorities of the Prime Minister who mocks his neighbouring country while his own country is beset by internal strife, looming financial and debt repayment crises, and growing incidents of terror attacks.