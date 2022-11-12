A mother of a 16-year-old, a resident of Hazaribag district in Jharkhand, filed a missing complaint on November 7, 2022. According to the complaint filed at Keredari police station in Hazaribag, she has accused a youth named Shahid Ansari and his cousin Arbaz Ansari of kidnapping her minor daughter.

She alleged that Shahid has abducted her with the intention to forcefully convert her religion and thereafter marry her. The minor reportedly went missing on November 4, 2022. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint submitted by the victim’s mother.

The copy of the complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother

The woman alleged that even six months ago, the accused sent his parents to threaten them that they would abduct their daughter if they did not concede to their demands. According to the victim’s mother, the accused’s parents were accompanied by the District Sadar of Anjuman Muslimeen Committee, Habib Miyan. Shahid’s parents and Habib Miyan then threatened them and warned that if they wanted to continue staying in the village, they would have to live on their terms.

After the incident gained traction, members of various Hindu organisations went on a hunger strike demanding prompt action against the accused. They expressed displeasure with the way the police have been handling the case and alleged that the police are not paying attention to the case and doing little to bring the minor girl.

According to the complaint, Mukhtar Ansari’s son Shahid, his cousin Arbaz, and four unknown accomplices abducted the 16-year-old minor girl on November 4, 2022, at around 2:30 pm. The victim’s mother alleged in the complaint that the accused, who arrived on two motorcycles, barged into their house and dragged away the minor. According to the mother, the abduction was carried out in order to force the minor to convert to Islam and marry Shahid.

The victim’s mother also wrote in the same complaint that the accused robbed gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 3 lakh 30 thousand and cash worth Rs 25000 from the victim’s house during the abduction. The woman claimed she reported the incident to the police the same day.

The victim’s aggrieved mother told OpIndia that she is still waiting for her daughter to be rescued. According to local resident Sanjay Sharan, the victim and the accused’s families live in adjacent villages. He stated that the accused Shahid works somewhere in Karnataka and it is feared that he might have taken the girl there with him.