Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKanye West to contest 2024 US Presidential elections, wants Donald Trump as his 'running...
EntertainmentNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Kanye West to contest 2024 US Presidential elections, wants Donald Trump as his ‘running mate’

Kanye West said that he visited Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to meet him and asked him to be his ‘running mate’

OpIndia Staff
Kanye West and Donald Trump
4

Popular Rapper Kanye West has confirmed that he is planning to run for the US presidential election in 2024. West recently was asked by a journalist if he will be running for the 2024 elections, to this, he responded, “We’re moving toward the future.” Now West has revealed that he has spoken to former US President Donald Trump about his presidential run during a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Kanye West revealed that he met Donald Trump and asked him to be his ‘running mate.’ West, whose Twitter account was recently reinstated, tweeted about his meeting with Trump and included a poll, “First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes. What do you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?.”

Notably, West had recently confirmed that Milo Yiannopoulos, a prominent far-right political figure is planning his election campaign. As seen in the video, West said, “Milo is here, working on the campaign.”

Milo has reportedly interned for firebrand Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

Kanye previously attempted to run for President of the United States in 2020, launching a campaign under the banner of the ‘Birthday Party.’ Throughout his campaign, he only made one major appearance, accompanied by two video advertisements at the end. In the end, he was only on the ballot in 12 states out of 50, with only 70,000 votes cast.

The confirmation of Kanye West’s election bid comes after his Twitter account was recently restored following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. West was banned from Twitter for violating its policies after posting anti-Semitic remarks in October.

Trump’s Twitter account was also recently restored after Elon Musk conducted a Twitter poll to decide if the former President’s account should be restored or not. The results of the poll went in favour of Trump. Consequently, Trump’s Twitter account was restored. Following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Trump was banned from Twitter.

On November 16, former US President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections of the United States and filed papers for the same. Trump’s announcement comes days after the mid-term elections were held in the US. With Trump filing the 2024 White House bid paperwork, he became the first candidate from either the Republican or Democrat side to officially announce their candidacy. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
601,520FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com