Sculptor accuses The Hindu paper of crediting others for Netaji statue

On Friday (November 11), renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj accused ‘The Hindu’ newspaper of peddling fake news and crediting another artist for sculpting the 28-feet-tall granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The controversy began after the senior assistant Editor of the English-daily, Anuj Kumar, published an article titled, ‘Chiselling a new era’ on Friday. Kumar credited sculptor Naresh Kumawat for modelling the Netaji statue.

“…Naresh Kumawat, the third-generation sculptor who is basking in the glory of his latest work of art – the stone statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the newly christened Kartavya Path in Delhi. Kumawat modelled the 28-feet statue and his team of craftsmen carved the black granite structure in quick time,” the article alleged.

Screengrab of the news report by The Hindu

“Tell us about the Subhas Chandra Bose statue on Kartavya Path,” The Hindu inquired. Naresh Kumawat claimed that he was tasked with the job by the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) and that he initially designed three models of Netaji.

He added that the model, with the salute pose, was chosen and the statue was carved by 50 ‘competent craftspersons.’ “…Stone is also more difficult than bronze when it comes to carving the right facial expressions. But in the case of the Bose statue, the NGMA wanted it to be made in stone so that it looks unique,” he was quoted as saying.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj hits out at ‘The Hindu’ newspaper, cites evidence for his claims

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj took offence at the fact that The Hindu credited artist Naresh Kumawat for modelling the 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and insinuating that other craftsmen carved the statue based on Kumawat’s model.

In a tweet, he remarked, “What a false news by The Hindu … Bose granite statue for India gate was sculpted by me and one should not claim someone’s effort and achievements as his own.”

Yogiraj emphasised, “I never referred any model of Naresh kumawat its so painful and disgusting to see this article.” The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

What a false news by The Hindu … Bose granite statue for India gate was sculpted by me and one should not claim someone’s effort and achievements as his own..I never referred any model of Naresh kumawat its so painful and disgusting to see this article ..… ⁦@the_hindu⁩ pic.twitter.com/7PTVpHVxvm — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) November 11, 2022

He also shared the work order copy, recieved on June 13 this year from the NGMA. “Not mentioned about copying of model by Artist Naresh kumawat …If I would have told to copy some ones model I would have not taken this work…I’m an artist not a labour carver…,” Arun Yogiraj pointed out.

My work order copy…. Not mentioned about copying of model by Artist Naresh kumawat …If I would have told to copy some ones model I would have not taken this work…. I’m an artist not a labour carver …. pic.twitter.com/U1ICiw1ssj — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) November 11, 2022

In another tweet, the sculptor pointed out how Union Minister Prahllad Joshi had applauded him for his work on the Netaji’s statue.

Sri Prahallad joshi ji, Union minister for parliamentary affairs, coal and mines, government of India has appreciated me …@the_hindu https://t.co/C5gwLslUbY — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) November 11, 2022

A tweet posted by the Ministry of Culture on September 13 also appreciated Arun Yogiraj for his “breathtaking” work over a span of 75 days.

“The hard work behind the historic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate! Sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s video on the process of making the #Netaji statue over 75 days, sculpting a 280-ton monolithic granite statue is breathtaking,” it said.

The hard work behind the historic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate!



Sculptor @yogiraj_arun’s video on the process of making the #Netaji statue over 75 days, sculpting a 280-ton monolithic granite statue is breathtaking.#AmritMahotsav #KartavyaPath



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/AlXQ5xNOZa — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 13, 2022

On September 8, 2022, Press Information Bureau (PIB) also released a statement mentioning the role of Arun Yogiraj in sculpting the granite statue of Netaji, currently placed under a canopy in Kartavya Path.

“The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Shri. Arun Yogiraj,” it read.

Screengrab of the Press Information Bureau report

Contrary claims made in support of The Hindu article

One Twitter user, Pradeep Suthar (@marwadi_baba), posted a copy of a work order given to M/S Matu Ram Art Centres by the National Gallery of Modern Artby. The work order, dated May 26 this year, precedes the copy of the work order, earlier posted by Arun Yogiraj, by over 2 weeks.

In a tweet on Friday (November 11), Pradeep Suthar claimed, “Work order from Government of India to Naresh’s company is also available so both have worked on it. Naresh’s team designed, researched on it and later on Arun picked it up from there. That’s what the evidences suggests.”

Work order from Government of India to Naresh’s company is also available so both have worked on it. Naresh’s team designed, researched on it and later on Arun picked it up from there. That’s what the evidences suggests. pic.twitter.com/Yd2k5w3ekK — Pradeep suthar (@marwadi_baba) November 12, 2022

The archived copy of the tweet can be accessed here. According to business research platform, Zabua Corp, Naresh Kumawat is the director of Matu Ram Art Centres.

At the time of writing, The Hindu did not provide any clarification on the matter, despite multiple social media users pointing out the obvious discrepancies.