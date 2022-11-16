Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Social media users, especially from Pakistan, mock Shraddha Walkar’s gruesome murder by 28-yr-old Aftab Amin Poonawalla

Shraddha Walkar was killed in May 2022 by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla who later chopped her body in 35 pieces and disposed it across various forests in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani Facebook users mock gory murder of Shraddha by Aftab
Screenshots of viral memes
82

Following the cold-blooded and gory murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aftab Amin Poonawalla, several users on social media have been mocking the same by circulating memes and creating Facebook groups with disparaging titles. Popular Twitter user The Hawk Eye shared numerous screenshots of memes shared by users from India as well as from Pakistan.

The Hawk Eye shared that a Facebook group has been formed with the name ‘Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Posting‘ which has 3 administrators namely Syeda Fatima, Aliza X, and Syed Abuzar Shaukat Abbasi. The Facebook group has an uncounted number of posts making fun of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Madan. A user Oden Baloch shared a photo of Shraddha and Aftab together with the text “Me with my qurbani ka janwar before bakra Eid” embossed on it.

The FB post.

Another user Syed Hussain Wilayat Naqvi wrote, “Aftab slaughter his hindhu live -in partner into 35 pieces for asking him to marry her”

The FB post.

Haziq Ansari wrote, “Bro was practising since day one” adding a Pakistani flag emoticon at last.

Chdry Fyzan, a Facebook user, took to his wall and wrote, “Boys be like ‘I know a place’ then take you to their Fridge”

Shayan Khan II, another Facebook user, took to his timeline to share an edited image of Aftab and wrote, “Yeh Wala Le Lo Sir Isme Aap Kuch Bhi Rakh Sakte. Kuch Bhi. Trust me.”

The FB post.

The Hawk Eye shared that while most of the members mocking are Pakistani, some of them are Indians too.

The horrifying murder that stunned the whole nation has become merely meme material for certain social media users, particularly those from Pakistan. Aftab Amin, 28, who eloped with Shraddha from Mumbai, and chopped her into 35 pieces in a rented residence in Chhatarpur, was apprehended by the police on Saturday (November 12).

The victim’s wish to marry Aftab apparently upset him. On May 18, this year, he strangled her to death. Aftab, a former chef, chopped the body parts using an iron saw, which is intended to cut wood and trees. He also threw away the blood-soaked garments. Following that, the accused purchased a refrigerator and stored her body in it for many days. He dismembered it into 35 parts and disposed of them in 18 various locations around Delhi.

He allegedly went out every night at 2 a.m. to dispose of the body parts and eliminate the evidence of his horrible murder. Shraddha’s family tracked her activities via social media posts.

When she stopped posting updates, her family grew worried. Shraddha’s father went to Delhi but was unable to find her. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest of Aftab on Saturday (November 12) thus brought closure to the 6-month-old case.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

