Sunday, November 6, 2022
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Video of goons harassing women outside a govt college in Madurai goes viral, 6 arrested

Visuals of a bunch of men encircling women and harassing them outside the Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women in Madurai have gone viral on social media

OpIndia Staff
Madurai govt college girls harassment father of a student attacked, accused arrested
Image: IndiaToday
18

On Wednesday (November 2) a group of six miscreants assaulted a 50-year-old man P. Senthamil Pandian who came to pick up his daughter from the college. The incident took place outside Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, Madurai, Tamil Nadu where the victim’s daughter studies. The victim is reported to be from Aruldosspuram.

It was reportedly around 3:30 PM while the college girls were coming out of the college, a funeral procession was passing near the college entrance, and it was seen that a group of young men riding bikes as part of the procession began to cause a commotion. They appeared to be inebriated as well.

Even as the girls passed by, many miscreants danced and shouted. When Pandian confronted the miscreants about their behavior and attitude, six of them assaulted him and even pushed him down. Pandian was also hit with a helmet by the accused miscreants as seen in the video.

As the accused attempted to surround Senthamil, college staffers pushed the college students back onto campus and closed the main gate. Some men were also seen trying to pacify the attackers.

S G Suryah, the State Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter and condemn the lawlessness in the state and even call CM MK Stalin the weakest ever chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “Madurai violence against College girls & their parents is horrific. Like we repeatedly say Mr. MK Stalin is the weakest ever Chief Minister Tamil Nadu has ever had. Law & Order plummets because he neither inspires nor is vigilant against troublemakers,” he tweeted.

Tallakulam police launched an investigation after Senthamil Pandian filed a complaint on Friday. So far, six people have been arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Ramamurthy, Somasundaram, Shivanyanam, Nagapriyan, Satish Kumar, and Ajith Kumar have been named as the accused.

Searched termsmadurai, sri meenakshi government arts college for women, madurai video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

