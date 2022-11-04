As per several media reports based on user experiences, the Twitter web is down and is facing periodic crashes in parts of the world Today. Many people reported being unable to access the website. When the feed page initially loads, a window that says “Something went wrong, but don’t worry – try again” appears.

According to reports, the outage began at 3 AM and peaked after 7 AM. Twitter users complained on Friday that they were having problems reading feeds on web and that some of them were unable to sign in.

Many people are having issues with the Twitter website, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector. But not all Twitter users have yet been impacted by the issue. 93% of Twitter visitors had issues with the web, but just 6% experienced issues with the app, according to Downdetector. Twitter has not yet released an official statement on the matter.

Source: Downdetector

Notably, this follows after Elon Musk started the layoff procedure at Twitter, ordering to shut all facilities for existing employees for a while. As reported by OpIndia, Twitter has informed staff that it would reduce its worldwide workforce on Friday, November 4th. As stated in the message, workers will get an email by 9 AM PST on November 4th clarifying whether they have been laid off or not, and employee badge access to Twitter’s facilities would be “temporarily” disabled.

As Elon Musk became the new owner of Twitter, he immediately began overhauling the company’s operations and development strategy. On the first day of taking over Twitter, Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal. The layoffs are part of Musk’s effort to cut Twitter’s expenditures. The memo is vague on the number of layoffs, but Musk will probably let go between 50 and 75 per cent of Twitter’s 7,500 employees.

According to employees who witnessed the talks, Musk’s group of senior advisers from outside spent the last week selecting which engineers and technical managers should be kept on board, mostly based on their most recent codebase contributions.

Musk attempted to back out of the purchase of Twitter in May, claiming that the firm undervalued the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media network, sparking a series of litigation between the two sides. However, Musk switched stance earlier in October and stated that he will proceed with the acquisition on the original conditions.