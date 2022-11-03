On Thursday, 3rd November 2022, the Shahjahanpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested one Taj Mohammad for burning Quran in a local mosque on Wednesday night. When questioned, Taj Mohammad said it wasn’t him but his soul that committed this act.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered as soon as the news of the religious book getting burnt spread in the city. Angry Muslims burnt BJP posters on the road demanding immediate arrests. They also raised slogans against the police administration. As the situation worsened, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. A heavy police force was later deployed at the spot.

Quran was burnt in a mosque in Shahjahanpur

Syed Shah Fakhre Alam Mian Mosque is located in Mohalla Bavujai of Chowk Kotwali area of Shahjahanpur city. On Wednesday evening, two youths barged into the mosque and burnt the Quran kept there. When Imam Hafiz Nadeem and others arrived for evening prayers, seeing the burnt pages of the Quran, they informed the Imam of the mosque. Around 8 pm, a sizeable crowd gathered in the area. After this, some youths tore up the BJP posters there and set them on fire.

CCTV footage of the mosque surroundings also surfaced in which the suspect could be seen. Based on this, the police arrested the accused. Taj Mohammad alias Munna lives in the Badjui area which is located at a distance of 3 kilometers from the mosque. This area comes under the Sadar Bazar police station of Shahjahanpur.

There is only one entrance to the mosque. After walking about 15 to 20 steps inside the mosque from the entry gate, there is a common carpet laid down for offering Namaz. Copies of the Quran are also kept on one side there. The Muslims who want to read the Quran after the prayers may read them. The Quran was lying burnt inside the mosque at a distance of 25 to 30 steps from the gate.

‘My soul burnt the Quran’, says accused Taj Mohammad

Taj Mohammad said in his confession, “I don’t do any work. I’m always roaming around being jobless. My family is not getting me married. This keeps me upset.” On being asked why did he burn the religious text, accused Taj Mohammad said, “It is not me but my soul that has burnt it.” On Thursday morning, the District Magistrate took stock of the area. He appealed to everyone not to pay heed to rumours.

Hafiz Haseeb, the plaintiff in the case, said, “Tension prevailed in the area after the incident. Despite this, morning prayers were offered. But, the number of people attending the morning prayers was far less than the regular. This is the first such incident in Shahjahanpur. Police should take strict action in the matter.”