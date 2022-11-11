The Uttar Pradesh government demolished a lavish hotel owned by AIMIM politician Taufeeq Pradhan in Bareilly as part of fresh efforts to tackle encroachment and unlawful construction in the state. The action was taken by Bareilly Development Authority (BDA).

On the action, BDA stated that Taufeeq Pradhan constructed the 2-storey hotel in the green belt region of the bypass road, without seeking permission from the authorities. The hotel was built on 700 square metres of land.

The Bareilly Development Authority is now taking action against illegal Dhabas and motels erected in the green belt. In this series, the BDA officials used a bulldozer to demolish a two-story hotel pitched on the green belt near the bypass.

Gautam Singh, the BDA’s OSD, stated “Taufeeq Pradhan built a two-story illegal Dhaba/restaurant in an area of roughly 700 square metres under the Bareilly development area, on the bypass in the green belt near village Kacholi, without the consent of the Development Authority. The hotel was demolished in the presence of the enforcement team, in accordance with relevant portions of the UP Town Planning and Development Act, 1973.”

In April of this year, the UP Government initiated action against an illegal petrol pump operated by Bhojipura MLA Shahjil Islam in the city. The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) used a bulldozer to demolish the Samajwadi Party MLA’s petrol pump in the CB ganj neighbourhood of Bareilly.

According to sources, the Bareilly Development Authority acknowledged the petrol pump’s illegality and ordered its destruction. The station’s ceiling was levelled to the ground, leaving just the equipment operational. For security concerns, a large police force and PAC troops were deployed.

Action on illegal properties and encroachments by the Yogi government

The removal of unlawful encroachments and the crackdown on criminals have been highlights of the Yogi administration’s last five years. The government has made it plain that it would not tolerate unlawful constructions or encroachment on public property. CM Yogi’s government returned to power in March 2022 with a resounding mandate based on the pledge of strong law and order and corruption-free governance.