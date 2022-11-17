On November 16, a shockingly funny incident happened during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when the Nepalese National Anthem was played instead of Indian National Anthem. Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders on the stage kept calling it National Song while the National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ was supposed to be played.

The series of events that led to the goof-ups

On Wednesday evening, Rahul Gandhi reached Washim, Maharashtra, where he gave an almost 30-minute speech. Without going into details about what he said, after the speech, he announced that ‘Rashtriya Geet’ would be played, and the Congress leader managing the stage echoed him.

Congress party can fail Rahul Gandhi even with his Audience Poll lifeline in KBC. pic.twitter.com/9IbCxqPNhZ — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 16, 2022

The music started, and everyone stood in position to sing along to the ‘Rashtriya Geet’. However, to everyone’s ‘shock’, the person responsible for playing the song played the Nepalese National Anthem. Everyone looked in the direction from where it was being played and signalled to stop it. They again asked to play ‘Rashtriya Geet’.

But the anthem that played was again ‘Sayun Thunga Phulka Hami’, the national anthem of Nepal.

Interestingly, while they repeatedly asked to play ‘Rashtriya Geet’ or the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, it appears they actually meant to play ‘Rashtra Gaan’ or the National Anthem, that is ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

After a lot of confusion, and awkward fumbling, the person playing the songs finally started Jana Gana Mana, but turned out, instead of the first para that is India’s national anthem, they had played the full version of the Bharata Bhagya Bidhata song.

All over again, nervous supporters around Rahul Gandhi were seen asking the song to be stopped.

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/V4o0nH3WxW — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 17, 2022

Difference between Rashtra Gaan and Rashtriya Geet

Rashtra Gaan, or the National Anthem, was originally composed as Bharata Bhagya Bidhata by Rabindranath Tagore. The song’s first stanza was adopted as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly of India.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee originally wrote Rashtriya Geet, or the National Song, in the 1870s. The first two stanzas of the song were adapted as the National Song in October 1937. It was adapted as the National Song of the Republic of India on the same day as National Anthem, i.e. on January 24, 1950. The first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, noted that Vande Mataram should be honoured equally with the National Anthem.