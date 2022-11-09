Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Updated:

West Bengal: Three men barge into a house and attack two women for being lesbians, burn their private parts

Sahebul Sheikh, Kadam Mollah and Saheb barged into the house at around 11 PM and questioned the two women for sleeping on the same bed, and then attacked them

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Private parts of two women burnt for being lesbian by Sahebul Sheikh and 2 others in Murshidabad. Here is what we know so far
Sahebul, Kadam, Saheb, images via Twitter/Tamal Saha
14

On October 25, two women were brutally tortured by three men in West Bengal for being lesbians. The incident took place in Sagardighi town in the Jangipur subdivision in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the perpetrators were identified as Sahebul Sheikh, Kadam Mollah and Saheb. Both Mollah and Sameer are said to be the relatives of the victim.

On the fateful night of October 25, the trio barged into the house of the victims at around 11 o’clock and questioned them for sleeping together on the same bed.

They assaulted the two women and burnt their private parts with hot rods for being in a same-sex relationship. The perpetrators also attempted to strip and rape the victims and poured alcohol on their bodies. After unleashing their brutality, they tried to intimidate the women into silence by threatening to reveal their sexual orientation to the public.

After the assault, the two women were admitted to the Sagardighi Super Speciality Hospital in Murshidabad, and were released after a week,

A complaint was filed by one of the victim’s grandmothers with the Sagardighi Police Station on October 28. “My friend and I meet up every day and roll bidis, but I did not see her on October 25. Later in the night, she called me up and asked me to visit her. She was suffering from immense pain in her abdomen,” one of the victims narrated.

Perpetrators used the same-sex relationship troupe to exploit the victims: Police

The duo, one of whom later confessed to a same-sex relationship, informed that they decided to spend the night together. “We are in a relationship, no one restrained us. Had we been warned, we would not have pursued. Three of them molested us, touched us uncomfortably, and tried to rape us,” she said.

Reportedly, the two women are in their early 20s and hail from a family of impoverished farmers. Investigators believe that the three perpetrators used the pretext of lesbianism to sexually exploit them.

“It may be that there the actual motive was to rape the two innocent girls. In rural areas it becomes easier to exploit them if they are branded lesbians,” a cop informed.

One accused arrested so far

As per reports, the Malda police have so far nabbed Sahebul Sheikh in connection to the case. He was produced before the Murshidabad court on Monday (November 7) and remanded to 7 days in police custody.

SP (Jangipur) Bholanath Pandey said, “We arrested one of the three accused and search is on to arrest the rest.” Saheb and Kadam are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

