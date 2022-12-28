Amidst the worldwide criticism and protest against the Taliban’s diktat banning entry of women students in universities in Sharia-governed Afghanistan, a professor from Kabul University registered his protest on national TV against the regressive order.

During a live debate programme on TOLO News, the professor tore up his diploma certificates saying that he does not need those certificates if the women of the country are denied access to education.

A video clip of the debate show was shared on Twitter by Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees. As seen in the video, the Kabul university professor held up his diploma certificates and then tore them up one by one.

While tearing the certificates, the professor is heard saying, “I do not need these certificates as now there is no place for education in this country. I cannot accept this education if my sister and mother cannot study.”

After its takeover, the Taliban had claimed that it will allow women to take education with strict rules and restrictions. Initially, educational institutions were ordered to implement new rules such as gender-segregated classrooms and entrances. However, in March this year, the Islamist regime took a U-turn and banned secondary education for girl students.

Taliban has also barred women from most jobs and made it compulsory for women to wear Hijabs and Burqas. Besides, Afghan women are also banned from public parks and gyms.

Crushing the aspirations of Afghan women to educate themselves and pursue a career of their choice, the Sharia-compliant Taliban regime on December 20 banned university access for female students.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education in a letter directed all the public and private universities to suspend access to university education for female students till further notice.

Taliban’s regressive move invited global outrage. Several countries condemned the Taliban’s order. Meanwhile, the male students of several universities in Afghanistan also expressed solidarity with the female students. Several male students at the Nangarhar University in Jalalabad and at Kandahar University in Afghanistan reportedly staged a protest and expressed solidarity with the women. The male students walked out of the examination hall at the University.

Apart from denying access to education, the Islamist regime on December 24 also barred women from working in local and foreign NGOs saying that the women employees were not following the “Islamic dress code”.

Opposing the order restricting women from working, three international NGOs Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE on December 25, announced the suspension of their aid work in the country.

On December 27, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also issued a press statement expressing its concerns over the denial of access to university education for Afghan women.

“The Security Council is deeply alarmed by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, and reaffirmed its deep concern about the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,” the UNSC press statement read.

On the Taliban order banning women from working in NGOs, the UN Security Council said that the move will have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in Afghanistan being carried out by private NGOs and the UN.