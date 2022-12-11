Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAsaduddin Owaisi accuses AAP and Congress of being anti-Muslim, says now the fight is...
News Reports
Updated:

Asaduddin Owaisi accuses AAP and Congress of being anti-Muslim, says now the fight is to prove who is bigger Hindu than PM Modi

Asaduddin Owaisi said that BJP has no relation with the Muslim community, and now AAP and Congress are doing the same

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi
Image: Hindustan Times
1

On December 10, Saturday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuted the allegations of his party being a vote cutter in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections. While speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak 2022, Owaisi claimed that the reason behind BJP’s victory is that they are getting more Hindu votes. Owaisi also lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress asserting that the political fight now is about who is a ‘bigger Hindu’ than PM Modi. 

Owaisi went on to claim that the BJP will not be able to win big in states like Telangana or Kerala. He further accused BJP of having no relation with the Muslim community, saying that the BJP does not give tickets to Muslim candidates. 

The AIMIM MP also slammed AAP and Congress by asking how many Muslims sat next to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his public meetings. He said that these parties want Muslims to shout Zindabad slogans for them and die in the name of secularism or political secularism. “They want Abdul to lay carpet for them, raise Zindabad slogans for them and die in the name of political secularism,” Owaisi said. 

Owaisi accused Arvind Kejriwal of labelling Muslims in Delhi as Bangladeshis and tarnishing the image of Tablighi Jamaat. 

Furthermore, the AIMIM leader accused the AAP and Congress of deliberately not raising issues like the Bilkis Bano case and Uniform Civil Code. “Now the whole fight is about is a bigger Hindu than Modi, then where will the Indian nationalism go?,” Owaisi asked.

Reacting to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks that having four wives is ‘unnatural’, Owaisi challenged Gadkari to open the Sabrimala temple for women of all age groups.

Notably, Gadkari on Friday had said that Muslim countries have their own code. Women no matter Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, deserve equal rights. He said that one man marrying one woman is natural but doing four marriages is unnatural.  

Talking about Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi said “You talk about Uniform Civil Code then why do I need to take permission from BJP to convert, you talk about UCC then you also attack people over love jihad.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
606,124FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com