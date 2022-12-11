On December 10, Saturday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuted the allegations of his party being a vote cutter in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections. While speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak 2022, Owaisi claimed that the reason behind BJP’s victory is that they are getting more Hindu votes. Owaisi also lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress asserting that the political fight now is about who is a ‘bigger Hindu’ than PM Modi.

Owaisi went on to claim that the BJP will not be able to win big in states like Telangana or Kerala. He further accused BJP of having no relation with the Muslim community, saying that the BJP does not give tickets to Muslim candidates.

The AIMIM MP also slammed AAP and Congress by asking how many Muslims sat next to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his public meetings. He said that these parties want Muslims to shout Zindabad slogans for them and die in the name of secularism or political secularism. “They want Abdul to lay carpet for them, raise Zindabad slogans for them and die in the name of political secularism,” Owaisi said.

“The BJP has clearly no relation with the Muslim community. And the AAP and the Congress are doing the same thing,” @asadowaisi alleged.#AgendaAajTak22 #ITVideo | @anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/Uty8CnjP4Z — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 10, 2022

Owaisi accused Arvind Kejriwal of labelling Muslims in Delhi as Bangladeshis and tarnishing the image of Tablighi Jamaat.

Furthermore, the AIMIM leader accused the AAP and Congress of deliberately not raising issues like the Bilkis Bano case and Uniform Civil Code. “Now the whole fight is about is a bigger Hindu than Modi, then where will the Indian nationalism go?,” Owaisi asked.

Reacting to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks that having four wives is ‘unnatural’, Owaisi challenged Gadkari to open the Sabrimala temple for women of all age groups.

Notably, Gadkari on Friday had said that Muslim countries have their own code. Women no matter Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, deserve equal rights. He said that one man marrying one woman is natural but doing four marriages is unnatural.

Addressing Agenda Aaj Tak https://t.co/kCvH6qzi8e — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2022

Talking about Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi said “You talk about Uniform Civil Code then why do I need to take permission from BJP to convert, you talk about UCC then you also attack people over love jihad.”