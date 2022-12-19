Monday, December 19, 2022
Benjamin Netanyahu slams the New York Times for casting doubt on Israel’s democracy. Here is what he said

"After burying the Holocaust for years on its back pages and demonizing Israel for decades on its front pages, the New York Times now shamefully calls for undermining Israel’s elected incoming government," Netanyahu said in a tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu slams the New York Times for demonising Israel. Here is what he said
Benjamin Netanyahu, image via Abir Sultan/ AFP/ Getty Images
4

On Monday (December 19), Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the New York Times for trying to undermine the country’s newly elected government.

In a series of tweets, the seasoned politician lambasted the American newspaper for insinuating that democracy is somehow in danger in the only Jewish State.

“After burying the Holocaust for years on its back pages and demonizing Israel for decades on its front pages, the New York Times now shamefully calls for undermining Israel’s elected incoming government,” he said in a tweet.

He further emphasised that it is in Israel’s best interests to ignore the propaganda of the New York Times and instead channelise the country’s resources in building a more prosperous State.

“While the NYT continues to delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region, I will continue to ignore its ill-founded advice and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous country…” he continued.

“(I will continue to focus on)…strengthening ties with America, expanding peace with our neighbours, and securing the future of the one and only Jewish state,” Benjamin Netanyahu concluded.

The criticism from the Israeli Prime Minister-elect comes two days after the Editorial Board of the New York Times published a propaganda piece titled, “The Ideal of Democracy in a Jewish State Is in Jeopardy.”

Netizens accuse New York Times of putting Nazi symbol in their crossword

On Sunday (December 18), the New York Times courted controversy after the crossword in the American newspaper bore an uncanny resemblance to the Nazi symbol ‘Hakenkreuz’ (or Hooked cross).

Social media users questioned the editorial decision-making process of the English daily and harbouring anti-semitism. They also raised alarms about the timing of the word puzzle, given that it was published on the eve of the Jewish festival of ‘Hanukkah.’

It was not the first time that the New York Times had resorted to using the design of a Hakenkreuz for their daily word puzzle. In October 2017, the newspaper had committed the same offence.

The hooked cross or the Hakenkreuz) was adopted in 1920 by the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NAZI party). The Nazi symbol comprised of the hooked cross, a white disc and a red background. It was popularised by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, responsible for the death of 6 million Jews.

