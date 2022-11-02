Benjamin Netanyahu to return as Israel Prime Minister

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to return as the new Prime Minister of the Jewish State. According to exit polls on Tuesday night, Netanyahu’s bloc, which includes Likud, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas, crossed the 61-seat threshold and is likely to form the next coalition government, local media said.

Israelis went to vote for the 5th time in four years on Tuesday in a large number. Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest serving Prime Minister is expected to return to power. In 2019, Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust which he has denied. Early on Wednesday, Netanyahu told his supporters that his party is close to forming the government. He added that if the exit polls hold, they will likely form the right-wing national government.

As many as 71.3% voters turned out for voting, highest since 2015. Netanyahu government was toppled last year after being 12 years in power. Netanyahu had vowed to come back to power as soon as possible. His rival and current prime minister, Yair Lapid, however, said that nothing is decided yet. Israeli televisions are predicting 61-62 seats for Netanyahu bloc in the 120 seat knesset (Parliament).