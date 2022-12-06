A day after it was reported that a man named Shakeel Miyan brutally stabbed and chopped off body parts of a married woman named Neelam Yadav in broad daylight in the middle of a busy market area in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday, December 3, 2022, BJP leader and state spokesperson Nikhil Anand slammed the state machinery for covering up the incident.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the BJP leader condemned the barbaric killing the woman from the Yadav community. He accused the Bhagalpur police of sheltering the perpetrator Shakeel Miyan, by twisting the facts.

Nikhil Anand alleged that the Bhagalpur police, under pressure from the state administration, are erroneously saying that the deceased’s husband took a loan from the accused and when he refused to return it, the latter committed the crime in a fit of wrath. This, according to the BJP leader, was done to divert attention away from the underlying motivation of the crime, which was clearly communal and stemmed from the perpetrator’s jihadi mindset.

The Bhagalpur police is misleading the murder case of an OBC Yadav community women by a Muslim man. The SP is presenting a hypothesis under the pressure from state govt. It is a clear cut case on communal lines with the Fundamentalist Talibani mindset. @blsanthosh @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/1aZ2M2lQbI — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) December 6, 2022

In the video, the BJP leader can be heard saying that the police and the state administration are trying to divert and hush up the killing of the OBC Yadav community woman Neelam Devi. He accused the police and the administration of protecting the criminals by not revealing their identities, photographs and backgrounds in the public domain. Despite knowing that they have a past criminal background, the police never booked them and now the police are trying to save them.

The BJP leader further levelled some serious allegations against the Bhagalpur SP saying that he has shared theory that the victim took a loan from the accused. This, the BJP leader maintained is a baseless theory and clearly devised to save the accused as the family members and neighbours of the victim have clearly denied this charge.

The BJP spokesperson went on to say that local women have corroborated that the accused is a habitual criminal who has a history of harassing Hindu women in the village. The BJP leader stated that he was convinced that the crime was committed with a Talibani mindset, but the Bhagalpur police and the state government were busy providing a hypothesis to divert attention away from the actual issue.

On December 5, OpIndia reported how a 42-year-old married woman named Neelam Yadav was stabbed and chopped into pieces in broad daylight in the middle of a market area on Saturday, December 3, 2022, by a person named Sheikh Shakeel Miyan.

According to reports, the accused brutally stabbed the woman to death and cut off her hands, legs, ears and breasts before fleeing the crime scene. It is being said that Shakeel was miffed after Neelam Yadav’s husband had forbidden him from visiting their house. Shakeel Miyan was so enraged by this that he attacked his friend’s wife when she was returning home from the busy market area on Saturday.

Shakeel first struck Neelam Yadav on the back of the head. When she collapsed, he stabbed her numerous times in the head, back, and stomach with a sharp weapon. He then cut Neelam’s Yadav ears, hands, legs, and breasts off before running away.

According to the deceased’s husband, his and the accused Shakeel Miyan’s fields were adjacent to each other, which is why Shakeel Miyan frequented his residence. Ashok Yadav suspected Shakeel Miyan of having evil intentions toward his wife. He also said that Shakeel was hot-headed and often indulged in unnecessary arguments and fights with the villagers, therefore he asked him to stop visiting his home. This enraged Shakeel, who then carried out the heinous act.