Results of the by-elections held for 6 assembly seats in 5 states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh are out. While the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress secured 2 assembly seats each, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Biju Janata Dal managed to win 1 seat each in various states.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which was vacant after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise earlier this year.

Assembly by-elections in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Rajasthan

Kedar Prasad Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Kurhani assembly seat of Bihar. He received 76648 votes and defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Manoj Kushwaha by 3649 votes. Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party’s candidate Neelabh Kumar is at number three.

In Chhattisgarh, the by-election for the Bhanupratappur assembly seat was held. Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi won this seat. She got 65327 votes. She defeated the BJP candidate Bramhanand Netam who got 44229 votes. The victory margin was 21171.

In Odisha, the Padampur assembly constituency underwent a by-election. Biju Janata Dal candidate Barsha Singh Bariha secured 104183 votes here which accounts for more than 57% of the votes. She defeated Pradeep Purohit of the BJP who got 68887 votes amounting to more than 37% of the total votes.

By-polls were conducted for the Sardarshahar assembly seat of Rajasthan where Congress candidate Anil Kumar Sharma defeated the BJP candidate Ashok Kumar in a straight fight. While Sharma got 91357 votes, Ashok Kumar received 64505 votes. So, Anil Kumar Sharma won by a margin of 26852 votes.

By-elections in UP

By-elections were held on two seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Rampur assembly seat was more discussed in the news because it is the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party’s controversial leader Azam Khan. BJP candidate Akash Saxena defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammed Asim Raja. Akash Saxena got 66382 votes which make up a whopping 58.48% of the total votes cast. Asim Raja of SP had to be content with 45063 votes.

Khatauli was the other assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh where the by-elections took place. Madan Bhaiya of Rashtriya Lok Dal emerged as the winning candidate for this seat. He received 86478 votes which are 52.96% of the total votes cast. He defeated Rajkumari of the BJP by 16979 votes.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency by-polls

Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency has traditionally been a strong fortress of the Samajwadi Party. Party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav would often prefer this constituency. The by-polls were held here after his demise. Samajwadi Party fielded the late leader’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in this seat. There was a clear-cut sympathy wave in support of the SP candidate. She got 617625 votes. In terms of percentage, she secured 64.08% votes. She defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 288461 votes.