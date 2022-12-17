Saturday, December 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsOn anniversary of Pakistan Army's surrender to India, demonstrations held in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir demanding freedom...
News Reports
Updated:

On anniversary of Pakistan Army’s surrender to India, demonstrations held in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir demanding freedom from Islamabad

In recent months POK has witnessed continuous unrest following frequent anti-Pakistan and anti-army protests.

ANI
Kashmir
Image Source: The Print
11

Demonstrations were organized in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (POK) Bagh and Hajira on Friday to mark the Bangladesh War of Independence, which led to East Pakistan becoming a new nation-state.

The protesters compared the situation of then East Pakistan with the present situation of the POK under the Punjabi Pakistani regime. Slogans were raised against Islamabad with fresh calls of ‘haquqi azadi’ (true freedom) from Islamabad.

This was for the first time that such protests were organised on December 16 in POK.

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces — resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

December 16 is marked every year as ‘Vijay Diwas’ in India. On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.

In recent months POK has witnessed continuous unrest following frequent anti-Pakistan and anti-army protests.

Earlier this month, PoK witnessed a surge in “Azadi slogans” after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insulted top Pok leader Tanvir Ilyas, Asian Lite International reported.

This new development came after a video went viral featuring Sharif, who was at an official function, showing him indulging in a verbal spat with Ilyas. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKashmir Independence
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,522FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com