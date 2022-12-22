The doctors in Dumka, who conducted the autopsy on the recovered body parts of Rubika Pahadan, a 22-year-old tribal woman, were horrified by the barbarism perpetrated on her dead body. The woman was mercilessly killed by her husband Dildar Ansari in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. According to reports, the doctors revealed that after killing Rubika, Dildar Ansari peeled off her entire skin before chopping her body into 50 pieces.

Going by the size of the pieces her body part was chopped into, the doctors opined that it must have taken the accused not less than 7 to 8 hours to accomplish the task. As per reports, the doctors took more than three hours to give a human shape to these pieces.

Further explaining the brutality inflicted on Rubika’s body, the doctors said that each of her kidneys was also sliced into two parts. The doctors, who reported that roughly 28 organs of Ribika had been brought for postmortem, stated that they had never performed such an autopsy in their entire medical career.

The doctors added that many of her organs are still missing. The physicians stated that Ribika’s head, many fingers, the left side of her ribs and other body parts could not be brought for postmortem. Doctors reported that Ribika’s uterus has been discovered and stored for further investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday (December 21, 2022), a new revelation on this matter was made. According to the police, Dildar Ansari’s mother, Mariam Nisha, wanted to get Ribika out of her way and had bribed her brother, Moinul Ansari, Rs 20,000 in advance. In fact, ASI Sushma Kumari interrogated Dildar Ansari’s brother Aamir Ansari, who revealed this, at the Borio police station where Ribika’s missing report was filed.

As the police investigation into the case is progressing, shocking revelations about the case have been emerging. According to reports, Rubika was pregnant at the time she was killed by her husband Dildar Ansari. Some reports also suggested that Dildar’s maternal uncle Moinuddin Ansari and one of his friends Mainul Ansari sexually assaulted her before strangulating her to death. Moreover, after the murder, the accused transferred Rubika’s dead body to Mainul Ansari’s house because there was not enough space at Moinuddin’s residence to chop the body.

The accused laid plastic sheets on the floor before dismembering the body. According to the police, some of the sharp weapons used to dismember the body have been recovered, while others are still being sought.

Dildar Ansari had trapped Rubika in a love affair by hiding his previous marriage from her

It was reported earlier that the accused admitted that he mercilessly killed his wife as a result of persistent disputes between them and also among family members who were against the marriage because Dildar was previously married. These conflicts started after Dildar and Rubika got married a month ago, as per a report in Amar Ujala.

Dildar trapped the 22-year-old Rubika Pahadan into a love affair by not disclosing that he was previously married. When Rubika came to know about his first marriage, the couple started indulging in regular fights. Dilbar’s first wife, who also lived with the duo, was disapproving of Dildar Ansari’s relationship with Rubika and continuously brainwashed and instigated Dildar against Rubika. Additionally, Dilbar’s family members also pressurised Dildar to call it quits with Rubika.

The accused admitted to the police that he plotted to kill her in connivance with his family due to the constant pressure from them and the continuous fight between him and Rubika.

Dildar Ansari had reportedly killed his wife, chopped the body of the victim into 50 pieces using an electric cutter and stored it inside a sack in the house. The accused then disposed of some of the pieces in nearby localities. The matter came to light when a body part of the victim was found behind the Anganwadi centre in the Borio Santhali area of Sahibganj. When the locals caught dogs feasting on the body parts, they immediately alerted the police.