On Saturday (December 17), the police detained a man named Dildar Ansari in connection to the brutal murder of his wife Rubika in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. The accused has now admitted that he mercilessly killed his wife as a result of persistent disputes between them and also among family members who were against the marriage because Dildar was previously married. These conflicts started after Dildar and Rubika got married a month ago, as per a report in Amar Ujala.

As per reports, Dildar trapped the 22-year-old Rubika Pahadan into a love affair by not disclosing that he was previously married. When Rubika came to know about his first marriage, the couple started indulging in regular fights. Dilbar’s first wife, who also lived with the duo, was disapproving of Dildar Ansari’s relationship with Rubika and continuously brainwashed and instigated Dildar against Rubika. Additionally, Dilbar’s family members also pressurised Dildar to call it quits with Rubika.

The accused admitted to the police that he plotted to kill her in connivance with his family due to the constant pressure from them and the continuous fight between him and Rubika.

Dildar Ansari had reportedly killed his wife, chopped the body of the victim into 50 pieces using an electric cutter and stored it inside a sack in the house. The accused then disposed of some of the pieces in nearby localities. The matter came to light when a body part of the victim was found behind the Anganwadi centre in the Borio Santhali area of Sahibganj.

When the locals caught dogs feasting on the body parts, they immediately alerted the police. A large contingent of police has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area. The police, as of now, have recovered 18 pieces of Rubika’s dismembered body.

Rubika’s family demands accused be hanged

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s elder sister said it was a ‘love marriage’ and that the accused Dildar had told her that he wasn’t home at the time of the murder. “He told me his family members did it while he was out,” she said, adding that she feels threatened and suspects his family would try to kill the rest of her family too. “We demand they be hanged,” she said.

Family members of Dildar Ansari involved in the crime

According to a report by Jagran, the cops have also detained and interrogated Dildar’s father Mustakim Ansari, mother Maryam Khatoon, first wife Gulera, sister Shareja Khatoon, brothers Amir Ansari and Mahtab Ansari.

The victim Rubika Pahadan was murdered in the house of Dildar Ansari’s maternal uncle, Moinul Ansari. After killing Rubika, her body was chopped using an iron-cutting machine.

The horrific murder is similar to that of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla, which had sent shockwaves across the country. On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in a refrigerator he had recently purchased. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.